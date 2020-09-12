MONTREAL -- Quebec’s attractions passport program – launched on June 21 to promote tourism in Quebec – will be getting $8.7 million more from the government.

Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx made the announcement on Saturday, attributing the increase in funding to the program’s success so far.

“I am very proud that Quebecers have responded in such high numbers to our call by visiting Quebec and its attractions this summer,” Proulx said in a statement.

She explained that the passport program has been beneficial not only for tourism businesses in Quebec, but also when it comes to the economic spinoffs for local communities.

During the summer season, more than 270 tourism companies offered discounts for 70 tourist attractions in 15 regions of Quebec.

A press release on Saturday points out that a renewed offer will soon become available to allow seasonal businesses in the fall and winter to benefit from the program.

“By increasing this envelope, we are continuing the momentum that has started well and we are continuing to support our tourism businesses as well as the economy of all our regions,” Proulx said. “I therefore invite Quebecers to take advantage of the beautiful seasons to come to discover – or rediscover – our attractions while respecting public health recommendations.”

The attractions passport program grants visitors a 20 per cent discount on the purchase of a passport for two tourist attractions, a 30 per cent discount for a passport for three attractions and a 40 per cent discount for a passport for four attractions.

The goal of the initiative is to stimulate tourism in Quebec at a time when the industry has suffered significant financial consequences due to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly when it comes to the loss off foreign tourists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2020.