MONTREAL -- Police forces across Quebec have been asked to increase their presence in bars and restaurants over the weekend, with a particular emphasis on regions in the province's "yellow" zones.

Quebec Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault made the announcement at a news conference Friday. She was joined by acting Surete du Quebec director Johanne Beausoleil, Quebec City police director Robert Pigeon and Montreal police chief Sylvain Caron.

"This is an operation that is massive, that is visible, and that will aim to detect some places where there may be some problems or violations," Guilbault said. "We will concentrate more specifically on the regions that are in yellow."

Police will be making sure public health guidelines are followed and handing out infractions to both businesses and clients who defy them.

"It will be up to them to evaluate the situation," Guilbault said.

Many were expecting the government to announce increased powers for police to enter homes and break up private gatherings -- particularly because many of the province's latest COVID-19 cases have been linked back to these events.

Guilbault said Quebec hasn't reached that point yet.

"It would be false to think that there are no problems in these establishments and that it’s useless to do some interventions," she said.

Quebec director of public health Horacio Arruda spoke of the potential for police to serve as a deterrent, similar to the police presence on the highways that helps reduce speeding and other traffic violations.

Quebec's opposition parties have come out against police entering private residences to break up parties.

"First of all, you have to remember every week we see images in bars – dance floors that are full..." Guilbault said. "So we have to admit that there are some problematic situations in bars and in restaurants, currently."

Guilbault added that police forces across the province have come up with individual intervention plans.

"Our police officers will be very visible in Quebec over the weekend," she said.

As of Friday, Quebec regions in the "yellow" or "early warning" zone include Bas-Saint-Laurent, Quebec City, the Eastern Townships, Montreal, Outaouais, Chaudiere-Appalaches, Laval, and Monteregie.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.