Quebec provincial police update cold case website as families wait for answers
Quebec provincial police update cold case website as families wait for answers
Quebec’s provincial police force is revamping its cold case website with intentions of making it more user-friendly, and hopefully leading to resolutions to previously dead-end investigations.
Nineteen-year-old Theresa Allore went missing one night near Lennoxville, Que. in 1978, her body was found a year later about 15 kilometres south, in a river near Compton.
Police never arrested or charged anyone, but her brother, John Allore, spent decades trying to solve his sister's murder.
“You just kind of have to catch yourself because your heart is racing a little bit and your expectations getting ahead of yourself,” Allore told CTV news during an independent search in 2006 in the Eastern Townships.
The former Quebecer has been living in the U.S. for 30 years. These days, he runs a website and hosts a popular podcast called “Who Killed Theresa,” where he tries to uncover the truth behind his sister’s death.
He regularly revisits cold cases in Quebec and elsewhere and has found a pattern in the late 70s in the townships, indicating there could have been a sexual predator involved in other disappearances.
Allore's case isn't the only cold case the Surete du Quebec (SQ) wants to revive.
There was the notorious case of Sharron Prior. The 16-year-old Pointe-Saint-Charles teen who was raped and killed. Her body was found in Longueuil, and authorities reopen her case every few years.
There’s also Tiffany Morrison from Kahnawake, who was last seen in Lasalle in 2006. Her remains were later found in the community four years later. Her sister, Melanie Morrison, holds information and awareness events every year under the banner “Justice for Tiffany Morrison.”
“Even though we don't have any information on cold cases, we’re still looking (for it),” said SQ officer Nicolas Scholtus-Champagne.
“We're still gathering information through the family, through the community,” he said.
For his part, John Allore says he wants Quebec’s police to be more proactive when it comes to cold cases.
“The SQ’s current position is ‘call us, email us information,’ so it's a very passive approach,” he said. “They're waiting for the phone to ring.”
The SQ denies being passive and says it has 25 people working cold cases. And while long-silent witnesses do come forward on occasion, science is their biggest tool in uncovering long-hidden clues.
“Due to technologies like DNA coming out,” explained Scholtus-Champagne, “it can lead to a positive outcome of the case.”
But for John Allore, older cases, including his sister's often suffered from what he feels were bad investigations to start with.
“Police would say, ‘she's missing? She must have run away she must be pregnant, she must have gone somewhere to lose the baby’,” he said. “And then, when she was found, ... It got more and more absurd.”
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
MISSING
MISSING | Montreal police ask for help to find missing woman last seen in Verdun
-
MISSING
MISSING | Police ask for public's help to find missing Laval man
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Anti-Taliban law could be tweaked to get more humanitarian aid to Afghans: minister
A law outlawing any dealings with the Taliban, which charities complain is impeding their ability to help needy Afghans, could be adjusted by the federal government to give more flexibility to aid agencies.
Celebrations, protests take place on Canada Day in Ottawa
Thousands of people wearing red and white and waiving Canadian flags packed downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday on Friday, while groups of protesters popped up around Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccines and federal restrictions.
'It's recent': Survivor reflects on last Sask. residential school closing 25 years ago
It's been 25 years since Saskatchewan's last residential school closed, but some are still healing.
Russian forces press assault on eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk
Russian forces are pounding the city of Lysychansk and its surroundings in an all-out attempt to seize the last stronghold of resistance in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk province, the governor said Saturday.
Biden intends to nominate a conservative, anti-abortion lawyer to federal judgeship, Kentucky Democrats say
U.S. President Joe Biden intends to nominate an anti-abortion Republican lawyer to a federal judgeship, two Kentucky Democrats informed of the decision say.
'Summer of recovery': Pandemic-stricken tourism industry sees signs of optimism
Canada Day has kicked off the unofficial start of summer, and the tourism sector is hopeful the first season in three years largely free of COVID-19 restrictions will marshal a much-needed boost for a pandemic-stricken industry.
'You do not want this' virus: California man with monkeypox urges others to get vaccinated
A California man has posted a widely-shared video in an attempt to educate people about the monkeypox virus outbreak, to encourage people to get vaccinated if they're eligible and to make it very clear: 'You do not want this.'
West Vancouver retiree heading back to Ukraine to help abandoned animals
When Dan Fine returned from his first trip volunteering at animal shelters on the Polish-Ukrainian border in late April, he immediately felt compelled to return to continue helping pets that have been left behind in the war.
'We have to build bridges': Canadian singer Chantal Kreviazuk on Ukraine, reconciliation
Moving toward reconciliation doesn't come from jumping 'the queue to perfection,' but by building bridges and trusting one another, Canadian singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk told CTV News Channel during Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Friday.
Toronto
-
Ontario behind its neighbours on COVID-19 4th dose eligibility. But that may change
Ontario is not yet allowing most adults under the age of 60 to get a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot, putting it at odds with the United States and Quebec and prompting one doctor to prepare legal action to get the province to widen eligibility.
-
Downtown Toronto collision leaves one person dead, seven others injured
One person is dead, and seven others have been injured in a collision in downtown Toronto, police say.
-
Driver critically injured in Hamilton crash
A person has critical injuries after a collision on Hamilton mountain Friday evening.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of gunman to testify at N.S. shooting hearings but won't be cross-examined
The spouse of the gunman in the Nova Scotia mass shooting will testify mid-July before a public inquiry, but she won't face direct questions from lawyers representing victims' families.
-
'It’s a waste of time': Low turnout for the final day of school in Nova Scotia
As Claire Mahaney-Lion dropped her son off at school this morning, she questioned the reasons behind scheduling a school day that would last fewer than two hours.
-
Saint John celebrates Memorial Cup win with parade Thursday
Saint John is having its dog day. The host city of the 2022 Memorial Cup is celebrating after the Saint John Sea Dogs bested the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in front of a capacity crowd during Wednesday's championship game at TD Station.
London
-
'Walk of Gratitude': 100-year-old veteran in London, Ont. completes 100 mile walk for homeless vets
With his wife Joyce on his arm, Tom Hennessy left Victoria Park in London, Ont. to complete his 100-mile walk to raise money for homeless veterans.
-
Special Olympics athletes celebrate Canada Day with torch run
After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics was back Friday in London.
-
'We're here to honour survivors:' Turtle Island Healing Walk returns to London, Ont.
Close to 1,000 people are at Victoria Park in London, Ont Friday morning for the second annual Turtle Island Healing Walk.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada Day celebrations at the Roberta Bondar Tent Pavilion
People in the Sault once again gathered at the Roberta Bondar Tent Pavilion on the waterfront for some Canada Day fun.
-
Culture and shared diversity celebrated in Sudbury
Science North and the Sudbury Multicultural and Folk Arts Association held an event showcasing many cultures, traditions and tastes that make up their diverse city.
-
Hundreds of people show up for Canada Day party in Timmins
Hundreds of people lined up for free hot dogs and for fun in the suds in Hollinger Park in Timmins on Canada Day. The event was hosted by the City of Timmins and the Timmins Community Park Association.
Calgary
-
Thousands of Calgarians gather for restriction-free Canada Day festivities with focus on reconciliation
Friday marked the first Canada Day in two years without any public health restrictions, which meant Calgarians were finally able to gather at several in-person events across the city.
-
Monument unveiled at a southeast Calgary park to honour Vietnamese boat people
Members of Calgary’s Vietnamese community gathered Friday at The Journey to Freedom Park to celebrate the unveiling of a meaningful monument.
-
Longtime Calgary Flames organist Willy Joosen passes away
The Flames lost their longtime organist Friday, when Willy Joosen died.
Kitchener
-
'There is a real need for blood': Emergency responders launch blood donation challenge
Emergency service workers in the Region of Waterloo kicked off a friendly competition Friday to see which team can donate the most blood by Labour Day.
-
OPP want to talk to man who paved Puslinch, Ont. driveway without permission
OPP are trying to identify a man who they say was involved in an "unwanted residential paving incident" in Puslinch, Ont.
-
Waterloo Region returns to in-person Canada Day celebrations
Waterloo Region held its first in-person Canada Day celebrations since 2019 and there were several local events for residents to show off their Canadian pride.
Vancouver
-
How Afghan-Canadians in B.C. are finding strength and unity through the power of music
It's been almost a year since Kabul's fall and the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Among the many aspects of Afghan society threatened by the Taliban is the country's rich musical culture.
-
Former high-ranking Mountie facing discipline over letter to Arlene Westervelt's sister
A former B.C. Mountie is facing discipline for communicating with the sister of a woman found dead in Okanagan Lake.
-
11-hour wait, 3-hour parking limit: Man ticketed while stuck in B.C. passport line
Marc Diaz is warning others after he spent 11 hours waiting at the Surrey, B.C., passport office this week, only to return to his car and find an $80 ticket – because the adjoining parking lot has a three-hour limit.
Edmonton
-
Edmontonians mark Canada Day by celebrating and reflecting
From drumming circles, charity runs, to a healing walk, Edmontonians found a way to celebrate their country or reflect on its past in a manner that felt right to them.
-
Edmonton's Canada Day fireworks back in full force
An explosive comeback will light up the Edmonton sky Friday night as Canada Day fireworks return to pre-pandemic proportions.
-
Elks down Tiger-Cats 29-25 for first win of CFL season
Jalen Collins recovered a fumble and scored on a 14-yard return in the fourth quarter to give the Edmonton Elks their first win of the season with a 29-25 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday.
Windsor
-
Ontario's six-month gas tax cut starts today. Here's what you need to know
Ontario drivers experienced some relief from record-setting prices at the pump on Friday as the province's gas tax cut came into effect.
-
'Walk of Gratitude': 100-year-old veteran in London, Ont. completes 100 mile walk for homeless vets
With his wife Joyce on his arm, Tom Hennessy left Victoria Park in London, Ont. to complete his 100-mile walk to raise money for homeless veterans.
-
CK police say rock thrower arrested at local bar
In the past 24 hours, the Chatham-Kent Police Service responded to 199 calls for service, arresting six people as a result.
Regina
-
Queen City celebrates Canada Day without pandemic restrictions for first time in two years
The COVID-19 pandemic hindered Canada Day celebrations for the past two years. But on Saturday, the red and white was back in full force in Regina with events all around the city.
-
Drive safe: What to be aware of before travelling for the Canada Day long weekend
Both the City of Regina and the provincial government remind travellers to stay safe due to the increased number of people travelling for the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Two charged in early morning break and enter: Regina police
Regina police responded to an early morning report of a break and enter into a business on the 3700 block of Eastgate Drive East on Friday.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know about the vehicle control zone in downtown Ottawa today
Ottawa police say residents and visitors will continue to see an enhanced police presence in downtown Ottawa today, as the cleanup begins from Canada's 155th birthday party.
-
Celebrations, protests take place on Canada Day in Ottawa
Thousands of people wearing red and white and waiving Canadian flags packed downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday on Friday, while groups of protesters popped up around Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccines and federal restrictions.
-
Driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's west end
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving an SUV and a pickup truck at the intersection of Merivale Road and Baseline Road just before 11 a.m. Friday.
Saskatoon
-
'Respect and Honour' theme for Saskatoon Canada Day celebrations
Canada Day will look a little different in Saskatoon as things move downtown.
-
'It's recent': Survivor reflects on last Sask. residential school closing 25 years ago
It's been 25 years since Saskatchewan's last residential school closed, but some are still healing.
-
City of Saskatoon to host wide range of summer activities for kids, youth
The City of Saskatoon will be running 46 summer play programs from July 4 until August 25.