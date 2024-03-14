MONTREAL
    • Quebec provincial police report downturn in fatal collisions

    A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Christinne Muschi, The Canadian Press) A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Christinne Muschi, The Canadian Press)
    The Quebec provincial police road safety report shows that fatal collisions in 2023 are down from the year prior.

    Last year, there were 240 fatal collisions, which is one more than the five-year average but 16 fewer than in 2022.

    In those fatal collisions, 269 people were killed, which is 10 more than the average, but 22 fewer than the year before.

    Motorbike collisions are down from 46 to 40, and collisions involving tractors are up from 58 to 61. The average number of tractor collisions for the past five years is 51.4, according to the SQ.

    There were 27 pedestrians killed on routes patrolled by the provincial police, which is in line with the five-year average.

    Four cyclists were also killed in 2024 (the average is 5.8).

    Police say the main causes of fatal collisions are the following:

    • Careless driving and speeding (31 per cent of collisions);
    • Impaired driving ability due to alcohol, drugs or fatigue (16 per cent);
    • Inattention or distraction (9 per cent).

    In addition, police say that 20 per cent of road collision victims were not wearing seatbelts. 

