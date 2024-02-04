Quebec provincial police divers take part in search for missing man

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) divers and a police helicopter were deployed on Sunday morning to help in the search for a 55-year-old man who disappeared the previous day in Sherbrooke.

At around 2 p.m. on Saturday, a woman contacted Sherbrooke police (SPS) to report that her husband had gone for a morning walk with his dog behind Moulton Hill Road near Bishop's College.

During a preliminary search, SPS officers found items belonging to the missing man on the ice of the Saint-François River.

A command post was set up in the area.

In addition to the divers, around fifteen SPS officers were on site on Sunday morning to help with the search.