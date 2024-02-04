Quebec provincial police divers take part in search for missing man
Sûreté du Québec (SQ) divers and a police helicopter were deployed on Sunday morning to help in the search for a 55-year-old man who disappeared the previous day in Sherbrooke.
At around 2 p.m. on Saturday, a woman contacted Sherbrooke police (SPS) to report that her husband had gone for a morning walk with his dog behind Moulton Hill Road near Bishop's College.
During a preliminary search, SPS officers found items belonging to the missing man on the ice of the Saint-François River.
A command post was set up in the area.
In addition to the divers, around fifteen SPS officers were on site on Sunday morning to help with the search.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 4, 2024.
