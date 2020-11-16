MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police announced several major illicit drug seizures on Monday.

The confiscated drugs were the result of numerous raids in several cities over the past several days. Those include a bust in a Chandler home on Nov. 13, where 10 grams of cocaine, 400 grams of illegal cannabis, 14 grams of hashish and 250 methamphetamine tablets were seized, as well as 20 candies made from cannabis oil and nearly 9,000 contraband cigarettes, as well as cash.

Two people, a 66-year-old man and 59-year-old woman, were arrested and a vehicle allegedly used for drug trafficking was seized.

The two suspects face charges of possession and trafficking of drugs and violations of the Tax and Tobacco Act.

Other busts were carried out following police searches in Matane, Ste-Anne-des-Monts and Montreal.

The raids were carried out at six different residences and vehicles and was the result of an investigation that began a year ago.

Eight people were arrested in an operation that involed 60 police officers.

The raids were announced the same day that Montreal police said they had made five arrests and seized a large amount of illegal drugs in their own operation.