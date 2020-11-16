MONTREAL -- Five suspects Montreal police say are involved in an alleged drug-dealing ring are in custody following a string of raids.

According to the SPVM, the arrests followed an investigation that had been underway since last September and had been run by the police narcotics unit for the north end of the city. Police said the suspects are sold narcotics mixed with fentanyl and may be linked to several opioid overdoses. The drug ring had allegedly been mostly active in the Rosemont, Plateau-Mont-Royal and Centre-South areas of Montreal. The investigation had been kicked off by an anonymous tip to the city's Info-Crime hotline, saying an individual in Rosemont was selling narcotics.

Four searches were conducted on Nov. 12, leading to the confiscation of a large amount of drugs, as well as several weapons.

The seized substances include:

52.92 grams of crystal meth

3.92 litres of GHB

14.22 grams of cocaine

19 amphetamine tablets

six methamphetamine tablets (speed)

15 Xanax tablets

214 Viagra tablets

706 Cialis tablets

19 ketamine tablets

3.42 grams of hashish

7.58 grams of lidocaine

One revolver and several rounds of ammunition

The suspects appeared in court on Nov. 13 and face numerous charges, including unauthorized possession of firearms, trafficking and possession for the purpose of drug trafficking.