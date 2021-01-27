MONTREAL -- Quebec Crown prosecutors are reviewing police actions in the July death of a 29-year-old man who fell from a downtown balcony while in custody.

Quebec's police watchdog agency, the BEI, announced Wednesday that it had completed its investigation into the man's death and handed it to Quebec's office of public prosecutors, called the DPCP.

The prosecutors' office will make the decision into whether officers will face charges. Its spokesperson, Christian Leblanc, said there's no way to predict how long the decision will take, as each case is unique.

In their brief announcement, the police watchdog said it had reconstructed the events of July 30, after the 29-year-old was arrested for shoplifting at about 2:30 p.m.

The man was named Guillaume Beauregard, the Quebec coroner had previously announced.

After the arrest, officers "then went with the man to his home so that he could collect his identification documents," the BEI wrote in its release.

"Once there, the man searched his room to find the necessary documents. He gave some documents written in a foreign language to the police."

The apartment was on the 14th floor of a building that CTV Montreal learned at the time was on St. Mathieu St. near de Maisonneuve Blvd.

"The man then walked into the living room, where he continued his search to find other pieces of identification," police wrote.

He then "walked to the balcony of his apartment," the BEI wrote, and "a few seconds later, no longer seeing the man, one of the policemen walked to the balcony and realized that the man had jumped down from the building."

Police began resuscitation efforts and paramedics continued them, but Beauregard was declared dead on the spot.

The BEI handed over its report on Dec. 29 but just announced its completion today, the latest in a string of announcements this week.

DEATH OF MAN IN QUEBEC CITY ALSO UNDER REVIEW

Also on Wednesday, it announced it had turned over its investigation into the death of Bruno-Pierre Harvey, 28, who died in the Quebec City region on Sept. 6 after a police encounter.

That evening, at about 8:15 p.m., someone called 911 to report "that an agitated and confused man broke into a private residence and fled," the BEI wrote in that announcement.

Two Quebec City police officers went to the scene and saw a man who met the description they'd been given. They tried to stop the man but he "didn't respond to their requests," the BEI wrote.

"Approaching the man and noting that he is not armed, one of the police officers tackled him to the ground. The man struggled and resisted," it said.

"The police handcuffed his wrists and placed him in the side-safe position."

The man was "very agitated" and tried to kick, the BEI said, and when a third officer arrived, he restrained Harvey's legs to put him in ankle cuffs.

Paramedics were called to the scene and worked with police to put Harvey on a stretcher.

After a few minutes in the ambulance, he lost consciousness and went into cardio-respiratory arrest, they wrote. Resuscitation attempts didn't work and Harvey was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Crown prosecutors' office has no update yet on that case, either.

If you have information on either of these cases, please get in touch with CTV Montreal at MontrealDigitalNews@bellmedia.ca.