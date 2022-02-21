The Quebec government announced Monday that it is providing financial assistance to 11 municipal police forces to add specialized staff to fight domestic violence and femicide in the province.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault explains the investments are aimed to improve the care and support provided to victims by police officers, while enhancing supervision of people found guilty of domestic violence at all stages of the intervention process.

The government's financial contribution will total more than $3.114 million over three years and will go to helping the police forces of L'Assomption/Saint-Sulpice, Blainville, Bromont, Châteauguay, Mascouche, Mercier, Repentigny, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Thetford Mines, Memphrémagog and the Lac des Deux-Montagnes.

Guilbault notes this brings the government's contribution to the fight against violence against women to more than $509 million, including $180 million dedicated in December 2020 for a prevention and safety plan for victims and $222.9 million over five years to implement what the government calls "priority actions."

A sum of $41 million was also recently allocated to distributing monitoring bracelets by the end of 2023.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 21, 2022.