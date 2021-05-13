MONTREAL -- The Quebec government presented a major reform to language laws Thursday morning, aiming to strengthen the use of French in the province.

Bill 96, called 'An Act Respecting French, the Official and Common Language of Quebec,' was tabled at 10 a.m. in the Salon Bleu of the National Assembly in Quebec City by Minister Responsible for Languages, Simon Jolin-Barrette.



“This bill affirms that the only official language in Quebec is French. It also affirms that French is the common language of the Quebec nation. To that end, this bill makes several modifications to the Charter of the French Language,” he said as he tabled the bill.

Calling it a “long-awaited and necessary bill to better protect, enhance and, above all, ensure the continuity of our language in Quebec, the French language,” Jolin-Barrette said “it is time that this be reflected in all spheres of society. The French language is the soul of our nation and when it advances, all of Quebec becomes stronger.”

Jolin-Barrette was met with boisterous applause after presenting the bill.



If passed, the 100-page bill would, among other things, create a Ministry of the French language as well as a French Language Commissioner, appointed by the National Assembly.



The Charter of the French Language, commonly known as Bill 101, was sponsored by Camille Laurin in the government of René Lévesque, and adopted amidst controversy in 1977. It required, among other things, that the children of immigrants had to attend French schools.



With this bill, the Charter of the French Language becomes a 'fundamental' law, enshrined in the Canadian Constitution, with French being the only official language and the common language of Quebec.

BUSINESSES

The bill would also extend the French certification process of business with between 25 and 49 employees. The government wants to offer the affected business a three-year grace period to adjust to the new law. Invoices and other “commercial publications” must be in French if they are in another language and business will be required to serve customers in French.

There are more rules coming down for business with respect to signage. Businesses will have to ensure their outdoor signage has “clearly predominant” French text "when a trademark appears in a language other than French."

It's important to note that the Langugage Commissioner's mandate includes receiving and investigating complaints about the application of the new language laws in Quebec.

Jolin-Barrette said the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) will handle complaints if a person can't get services in French at a store.

"So, you will be able to call the OQLF and say, I cannot have my right to be served in French the OQLF will call the store and help the store to make change inside the organization," he said at a news conference Thursday.

The language minister was joined by Premier Francois Legault, who assured angolophones that theur rights are not being hindered.

"It's nothing against the English Quebecers, it's about protecting French," he said.

"All the rights of the English Quebecers will be protected, so they will still have the right to receive services and education and healthcare."

BILINGUAL STATUS

Municipalities where fewer than 50 per cent of residents are English speakers will lose their bilingual status, however, they can maintain that status if they adopt a resolution to that effect.

The Association of Suburban Municipalities, representing 13 of the 15 municipalities with bilingual status on the island of Montreal, issued a news release Wednesday afternoon, calling for the status to be maintained, even where demographics have changed.

“For us, balance means strengthening the French language without taking away the rights of citizens in bilingual municipalities," said Beny Masella, mayor of Montreal West and head of the association, on Wednesday.

EDUCATION

Other measures include making French the “standard language of study” for post-secondary education and put a freeze on the proportion of students in the English-language college system.

The government notes over the last 25 years, the number of students in French CEGEPs has been in sharp decline, while English CEGEPs have enjoyed a steady increase.

The CAQ is therefore proposing that the proportion of students attending school in English be frozen at 17.5 per cent for the 2019-2020 school year. English CEGEPs will thus only be allowed to admit an equal to or lower percentage of students in the future. When total enrolment increases from the previous year, it would limit the potential for growth in the English-language system to a maximum of 8.7 per cent -- that means that if enrolment increases by 10,000 over the previous year, English-language CEGEPs would be limited to a maximum of 870.

The government says it also wants all students to pass a French-language test in order to receive their diplomas.

"Mastery of French is a skill of primary importance for full participation in Quebec society," the bill states. "It is therefore proposed that a single standard test in French...be administered to all students at the end of their studies, regardless of the linguistic identity of the institution at which they are studying."

Those who attended elementary or secondary school in English and are enrolled in an English CEGEP will be exempt.

GOVERNMENT SERVICES

To further reinforce French as the official language, the CAQ government aims to ensure French is the standard among the administration for written and oral communications with people and companies. There are, however, certain exceptions to communicate in another language, such as English, for matter of health and safety.

Article 20.1 of the bill also requires government agencies to report on the number of positions that require a language other than French.

NEWCOMERS

A trend that worries the provincial government is the rate at which newcomers arriving in Quebec don’t speak French. It noted that fewer than 50 per cent of immigrants who reported they knew French.

To this end, Bill 96 aims to make it a fundamental right for all people living in Quebec, including anglophones, to learn French. The government said it would “take measures to promote the use of French as a common language by all.” Under provisions of the new charter, the French Language Commissioner will be tasked with monitoring the “knowledge, learning and use of French by immigrants.”



The reform to Bill 101 is one of the government's biggest portfolios, with language minister announcing a $17-million investment last month to promote French in Quebec.



The bill will not be rushed through: the government said it wants to conduct a broad consultation on the subject in the fall.

See the bill here:

This is a developing story. Check back here for live updates. With files form The Canadian Press.