MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault said he believes "radical activists" are "trying to censor some words and works" in Canada's universities and said he would seek measures in Quebec to protect freedom of speech at schools.

"Our universities should be places of respectful debates, uncensored debates, and truth seekers, even when truth can shock or provoke," wrote Legault. "We're going to do what it takes to help our universities protect our freedom of expression.

Legault's lengthy Facebook post published on Saturday referenced University of Ottawa professor Verushka Lieutenant-Duval's suspension after she used the n-word in a class during a discussion about how some communities have reclaimed terms over time.

Legault said her story "shocked" him and said at the time he felt the university should have defended their staff member.

Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade has echoed Legault's sentiments.

Legault's post alleged some teachers are being asked to delete historic books from "some of our great writers" listing Anne Hebert, Rejean Ducharme, Dany Laferriere and Pierre Vallieres as examples.

"What's really disturbing is that more and more people are feeling intimidated. They feel forced to self-censure, lest they get insulted and expose in the public square," he wrote. "This is absurd. It goes against the very idea of college."