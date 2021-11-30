MONTREAL -- Premier Francois Legault says he’s not making public health recommendations about Christmas gatherings just yet.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Legault said he will await recommendations due next week from director of public health Dr. Horacio Arruda before making any announcements about how many people Quebecers will be allowed to celebrate the season with this year.

The Tuesday conference was primarily to discuss how the province plans to mitigate the labour shortage. Legault used the occasion to clarify a statement he’d made Monday regarding a possible easing of restrictions on gatherings over the holiday period.

“What I said yesterday is I hope personally we can increase the amount, the number of people in houses from 10 to 20 (or) 25," he said.

"I hope so. But we'll have recommendations from Dr. Arruda next week, so I will follow the recommendations of Dr. Arruda."

Quebec officials had recently shown some optimism about family and friends getting together for the holidays now that children under 12 are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. But concerns about the new Omicron variant, as well as an increase in cases in Quebec in recent days, may have dashed those hopes.

Quebec reported 784 new cases on Tuesday, down from highs late last week not seen in months, with 1,037 new cases reported on Nov. 26 and 1,171 the following day.

The first case of the Omicron variant was reported in Quebec on Monday.

Legault said he would also make recommendations about travel restrictions following the advice of public health.

“I like it very much when Quebecers stay in Quebec. My first choice is to see Quebecers staying here visiting the regions like Charlevoix," he said.

"It's a decision coming from public health and I will follow the recommendation of public health."

In the meantime, Montreal public health officials are set to hold a news conference Wednesday with an update on COVID-19 in the city.