SAINT-RAYMOND, QUE. -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he believes the situation in Quebec schools is still under control.

The premier was in Saint-Raymond on Thursday, near Quebec City, which is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, especially in seven of its elementary and secondary schools.

Nearly 200 students are now in isolation as ordered by various administrations.

Legault seemed to try to strike a reassuring tone on Thursday, saying that this situation was proof that the concept of bubble-classes worked.

He added that if he had to make the decision today to restart sport-etudes programs for student-athletes as well as extracurricular activities, he would.

