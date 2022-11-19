Quebec Premier Legault spotlights Bill 96 at Tunisia Francophonie summit
Quebec Premier François Legault says he has set the table for a tête-à-tête in December with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The two leaders met for about 20 minutes Saturday on the sidelines of the Francophonie summit in Djerba, Tunisia.
It was their first meeting since Legault was re-elected on Oct. 3.
Among other things, they discussed the status of French in Montreal, the irregular entry of migrants at Roxham Road, and health transfers, Legault reported.
Although he felt an "opening" from Trudeau, he admits he made no gains.
"Look, I don't want to make a Quebec-Ottawa squabble abroad either. We'll keep things local, locally," he said.
"I have set the table well," he added.
Legault and Trudeau have reportedly scheduled a meeting for December.
BILL 96
Quebec's law to better protect French, Bill 96, was in the spotlight: Legault said he touted it to heads of state, and defended it in a meeting with Justin Trudeau.
It's important to note that the media accompanying Legault to Djerba were completely shut out of the plenary sessions and meetings.
In a press scrum on Saturday evening, Legault said he was concerned about the decline of French in Montreal. He and other dignitaries agreed it's necessary to improve the French-language digital landscape.
"I talked about it with Emmanuel Macron of France, with Switzerland, Belgium [...] it is important that together, we develop content that will be attractive to young people," he said.
But Quebec's actions on language protection and immigration have received bad press, particularly in Toronto and New York, he said.
According to Legault, this negative attention can potentially hurt international business development. He is considering buying ads to "set the record straight."
"I care about the reputation of Quebec," he said. "It seems to imply that Bill 96 reduces openness."
The day before, he told reporters he felt the need to "explain" Bill 96 and his immigration policies to reaffirm Quebec as a "welcoming" place.
MEETING WITH TUNISIAN PRESIDENT POSTPONED
Quebec is far from showing the same level of concern as Ottawa when it comes to the political situation in Tunisia, which is moving further and further away from democracy.
Legault was scheduled to meet with Tunisian President Kaïs Saïed on Saturday, while Justin Trudeau made it clear that a bilateral meeting was out of the question.
Canada does not want to "legitimize" or give too much importance to President Saïed because it's concerned about his regime a month ahead of parliamentary elections, according to a source close to the federal government.
Ottawa attempted to postpone the 18th Francophonie summit behind the scenes -- something Said seemed to allude to in his opening speech.
"There has been talk at difficult times, for a variety of reasons, of holding this summit remotely by videoconference, or even for some to cancel it and hold it elsewhere," he said.
"But our unshakeable will, with the support of our friends, has finally won."
The Legault-Saïed meeting was ultimately postponed until Sunday, as the proceedings went on until late Saturday night. Legault is also expected to speak at the Francophone economic forum Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 19, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Massive snowfall buries cars, keeps falling in western N.Y.
Piles of snow, in some places taller than most people, buried parts of western and northern New York as a lake-effect storm pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day Saturday, with possibly even more to come.
Meteor over Ontario caught by 'global asteroid warning' startles some with loud boom
Videos captured in southern Ontario show the moment a meteor flew across the night sky early Saturday morning.
Average rent in Canada up nearly 12% year-over-year to almost $2,000: report
Average rent in Canada rose nearly 12 per cent year-over-year last month to almost $2,000, a new national report has found.
What are the symptoms of long COVID? Canadians suffering share their experiences
According to Health Canada, there are more than 100 symptoms associated with long COVID, or post-COVID condition. On opposite sides of the country, two women suffering from different symptoms have experienced the same impacts to their quality of life over the past 11 months. CTVNews.ca brings you their stories.
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
In pictures: Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario buried under snow
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and Ontario’s Niagara region, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm travels across.
After months of tension and turmoil, Green Party set to announce new leader
The Green Party is set to announce its new leader — or leaders — today, with six names on the ranked ballot, including two joint tickets.
Taylor Swift tickets breakdown probed by attorneys general in 3 U.S. states
With fans sharing outrage and heartache over the fruitless hours they spent trying for seats for Swift's upcoming concert tour, top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have launched investigations into the fiasco.
Human rights organizations criticize controversial statements from FIFA president
On the eve of the 2022 World Cup, FIFA president Gianni Infantino held nothing back when denouncing the criticisms towards Qatar in a press conference on Saturday. But various human rights organizations are unimpressed with his controversial statements.
Toronto
-
A patient in an Ontario hospital told doctors they wanted to die. Hours later, they fell to their death
The morning before Amos fell to their death, at least three medical professionals in Toronto noted they expressed an intention to die.
-
Lake-effect storm could bring up to 50cm of snow to parts of southern Ontario Saturday night
A lake-effect storm continues to move through the province Saturday with winds pushing snow squalls into parts of southern Ontario.
-
Bargaining continues between education workers and province as Monday strike deadline looms
The union representing 55,000 education workers in Ontario says negotiations with the province will continue through the weekend as both sides work to avert a possible Monday strike.
Atlantic
-
Cape Bretoners asked to report final Fiona cleanups before winter
It's been nearly two months since Fiona blew through the Atlantic region. While the storm is mostly just a memory by now, some people are still dealing with debris and damage.
-
U.S. defence secretary stresses importance of continued support for Ukraine
The United States Secretary of Defense has stressed the importance of maintaining support for Ukraine in a world he says is increasingly under threat from autocratic regimes.
-
Woody wakes up: Beloved talking tree returns to Dartmouth mall for another Christmas season
In Nov. 2021, Woody the Talking Christmas Tree returned to Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, N.S., after 15 years away -- and now he’s back to spread even more Christmas cheer.
London
-
Mustangs fall just short of winning the 2022 Mitchell Bowl, Sunday
The Western Mustangs took on Laval Rouge et Or in a clash of two heavyweights in Canadian university football
-
Winter weather leaves its mark in midwestern Ontario
Winter has arrived with a fury in midwestern Ontario. Snow squalls disrupted travel across the region on Saturday, as cold air crossing Lake Huron was fueled by warm water. Streamers slammed many communities across southern Ontario, but residents in Grey-Bruce appeared to have received the worst of it.
-
Wingham emergency department closure extended until Sunday night
Citing “ongoing healthcare staff shortages," the closure of the emergency department at Wingham’s hospital has been extended, and will now be closed for a full 36 hours, and is set to reopen at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. On Saturday at 7 p.m., CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
-
Snow squall warnings issued for much of the northeast; travel not advised
A snow squall warning was issued Saturday for much of the northeast along with winter travel advisories in several regions.
-
Christmas trees see a price hike
From farmers fields to shopping malls inflation is affecting everyone, even Christmas trees will see a price hike this season.
Calgary
-
Calgarians feeling charitable at food bank events even as food insecurity increases
Calgarians showed all sorts of generosity Saturday as multiple food bank events were held across the city.
-
Canadian blind hockey hosts western regional tournament in Calgary
More than 40 visually impaired hockey players from across Canada, the United States, and as far as England dropped the puck in Calgary this weekend for the 2022 Regional Blind Hockey Tournament.
-
Indigenous market and art showcase takes over Beltine this weekend
Indigenous innovation, culture and fashion will be on display in downtown Calgary this weekend at the Four Winds Indigenous Showcase and Market.
Kitchener
-
Demonstrators show solidarity with Iran protestors again at Waterloo rally
Many gathered in Waterloo once again to show their solidarity with the anti-government protesters in Iran.
-
Snow squalls expected throughout southwestern Ontario for rest of weekend
Waterloo region, Wellington County, and many other areas in southwestern Ontario can expect more flurries for the remainder of the weekend.
-
Bargaining continues between education workers and province as Monday strike deadline looms
The union representing 55,000 education workers in Ontario says negotiations with the province will continue through the weekend as both sides work to avert a possible Monday strike.
Vancouver
-
3 arrested after kidnapping in Merritt, B.C., RCMP say
Three people have been arrested and charged after a kidnapping in Merritt, B.C., RCMP in the city say.
-
Pediatric illness in B.C.: Scant testing as doctors may need to work outside of scope to handle patients
The large number of sick kids and the severity of their respiratory symptoms is prompting Canada's medico-legal association to make a rare exception for doctors to undertake work outside their training to help treat children.
-
Young Indigenous man identified by 'dental records' nearly two weeks after he was found dead on DTES: family
The family of a young Indigenous man who was found dead on the Downtown Eastside says he was only identified by dental records almost two weeks after his body was discovered, and he lay in a morgue while family members searched.
Edmonton
-
Iranians in Edmonton gather to remember 'Bloody November', protest Islamic regime
A rally was held on Whyte Avenue on Saturday to protest killings in Iran.
-
'People are hurting': Edmontonians drop off donations for holiday food drive
The Alberta Motor Association held its third annual Stack to Sack Hunger day on Saturday, collecting cash and food for local food banks.
-
Métis Market held in Edmonton to celebrate Métis Week
Métis artists of all kinds gathered at Kingsway Mall on Saturday to show off their creations.
Windsor
-
Vehicle convoy passes through Windsor Saturday afternoon
A vehicle convoy has completed its route through the City of Windsor early Saturday evening, according to Windsor police. The convoy was reportedly protesting COVID-19 mask mandates.
-
Windsor police looking for driver after pedestrian 'severely injured' in hit-and-run
Windsor police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a driver who allegedly struck a pedestrian, causing life-threatening injuries, and then fled the scene on Friday night.
-
In pictures: Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario buried under snow
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and Ontario’s Niagara region, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm travels across.
Regina
-
YWCA Regina receives $1M in funding from Mosaic for Centre for Women and Families
The YWCA Regina announced on Saturday that the Centre for Women and Families will be receiving $1 million from the Mosaic Company.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros says ankle good to go for Grey Cup
REGINA -- Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros says his ankle, which has been under much scrutiny during Grey Cup week, didn't regress after his lone practice in Regina.
-
'This is what Manitoba's all about': Blue Bomber fans descend on Regina for 109th Grey Cup
Winnipeg Blue Bomber fans are descending on Regina this weekend to celebrate their favourite football team, as the Bombers look for a three-peat victory as Grey Cup champions.
Ottawa
-
Five adults, child treated for smoke inhalation after apartment fire in Ottawa
Ottawa fire says firefighters rescued several people from their balconies as smoke filled the hallways of an apartment building on Gladstone Avenue.
-
Winter weather travel advisory lifted for Ottawa
Environment Canada has lifted the winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa, as lake effect snow did not move into the national capital region.
-
Santa Claus arrives in Ottawa for the Help Santa Toy Parade
The Help Santa Toy Parade is the first of several Santa Claus parades in Ottawa this holiday season.
Saskatoon
-
Canadian citizenship ceremony welcomes more than 300 people in Sask.
Hundreds of people made their way to TCU Place on Friday for a special occasion that’s been years in the making, becoming Canadian citizens.
-
Sask. shoppers looking for more meaningful gifts this year
A recent study has shown Saskatchewan residents are losing interest in online shopping.
-
'I want to represent myself': Man accused of killing wife takes on murder trial without a lawyer
Greg Fertuck has chosen to represent himself for the rest of his first-degree murder trial.