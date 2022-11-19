Quebec Premier Legault spotlights Bill 96 at Tunisia Francophonie summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier of Quebec Francois Legault arrive for a bilateral meeting during the Francophonie Summit in Djerba, Tunisia, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier of Quebec Francois Legault arrive for a bilateral meeting during the Francophonie Summit in Djerba, Tunisia, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget

Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon