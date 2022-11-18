Quebec to discuss French-language law, immigration at Francophonie Summit
Premier Francois Legault says the foreign media have "misinterpreted" Bill 96 and the Coalition Avenir Québec's immigration policies. Legault promises to "explain" them at the Francophonie Summit.
Legault landed Friday in Djerba, Tunisia, where the 18th Francophonie Summit is being held. He met with a Tunisian electric cable company and then with the minister-president of Wallonia-Brussels.
In a news scrum, Legault said that one of his main challenges would be to explain Quebec's choices in terms of language and immigration, in the context of the "decline we are experiencing in Montreal."
According to Legault, Quebec has had bad press internationally.
"We have seen some media outside Quebec perhaps misinterpret our Bill 96 and the objectives we have set in terms of the number of immigrants," he said. "We talked about the number of places we wanted to limit in English-language CEGEPs, the choice of immigrants. I think it's important (...) to say that Quebec (...) will always be a welcoming people."
He said he wanted to remind people at various meetings on the sidelines of the summit that Quebec receives more immigrants annually, "all things considered," than France or the United States.
"I want to take the opportunity to talk about this with (...) the heads of state, because if there are any who are well placed to understand the challenge we have in Quebec to protect the French language, it is the French-speaking states," he said.
Legault also said he was open to talking about francophone immigration.
MEETING THE TUNISIAN PRESIDENT
The Quebec premier announced Friday that he would meet with Tunisian President Kaïs Saïed and talk to him about the "democratic values" dear to Quebec.
The day before, International Relations Minister Martine Biron had instead made it known that not only would Quebec not condemn the Saïed regime, but that it would not promote awareness it either.
"We're on the same message. What we're saying is that obviously, we're concerned, we're not going to interfere, but we're going to mention that democracy and human rights are important to us," he said.
On Friday, Legault also met privately with the secretary general of La Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo of Rwanda, who is up for reappointment.
He said he was satisfied with the work of the secretary-general, who has been criticized for her inaction on several issues, including education.
"When you look at what she has done, there was some cleaning up to do," said Legault. "She has improved the processes."
Quebec is a full member of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), like France, for example, which gives it an exceptional platform.
SPECIAL MEETING ON HAITI
Legault said Friday that a "special meeting" would be held to discuss the crisis in Haiti.
The meeting will take place during the Francophonie Summit, in the presence of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
It would be open to other dignitaries who are following the situation in Haiti and want to contribute to finding solutions, Legault said.
"It's really worrying," he told a press scrum upon his arrival in Djerba. "It is certain that the solutions are not obvious, we must do it with the Haitians. It's worrying what we see in Haiti."
For weeks, the Caribbean country has been plunged into social and political chaos. Added to this is a cholera epidemic, which has so far claimed nearly 200 lives.
Opposition parties in the Quebec National Assembly had urged Legault to put the crisis in Haiti on the agenda at the Francophonie Summit.
They argued that Quebec had a special bond with Haiti, and that in Montreal alone, over 130,000 people are of Haitian origin.
"It's terrible what's happening; children are dying," said Liberal international relations and Francophonie critic Michelle Setlakwe in an interview. "Quebec must act as a leader, at the next summit, on the issue of Haiti."
In 2010, at the Montreux summit in Switzerland, Liberal premier Jean Charest led a resolution to recognize Haiti as a priority country for Francophone solidarity.
Armed gangs are terrorizing vulnerable populations in Haiti and precipitating a humanitarian crisis that includes the resurgence of cholera on the island.
They are committing unspeakable acts of violence, including widespread sexual violence, and preventing the delivery of essential services, according to Canada's Foreign Affairs Department.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 18, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada importing 1M bottles of children's medication by next week
In an update to reporters on Friday, Health Canada says more than one million bottles of a foreign supply of children's medication will arrive in the country by next week.
Heavy snow, near-zero visibility for parts of Ontario with up to 80 cm expected
Environment Canada is warning of a prolonged period of snow squalls expected to hit parts of Ontario this weekend that could bring up to 80 centimetres of snow to some regions.
BREAKING | David Eby announces 2 tax credits after being sworn in as new B.C. premier
New British Columbia Premier David Eby has been sworn in and immediately announced a $100 cost-of-living credit for residents on their electricity bills.
In pictures: Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario buried under snow
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and Ontario’s Niagara region, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm travels across.
'I felt the pain, sadness and anger': CTV News correspondents reflect on Pope's apology to residential school survivors
CTV National News correspondents Jill Macyshon and Creeson Agecoutay spent days on the road with the Pope as he publicly addressed and apologized for the impacts of the residential school system. They describe what the emotional experience was like.
Emergencies Act inquiry adds top PMO staff to next week's witness list
Top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office have been added to the witness list for the final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission. Chief of Staff Katie Telford, Deputy Chief Of Staff Brian Clow, and Director of Policy John Brodhead are now all set to testify next week, as are several ministers and the prime minister.
Taylor Swift: Ticketmaster fiasco 'excruciating for me'
Taylor Swift spoke out Friday about the ticketing debacle that took place this week, as many fans were unable to purchase tickets for her upcoming tour on Ticketmaster.
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.
A national dental-care benefit is now law, here's who is eligible
Canada will soon have its first form of national dental care coverage, now that legislation implementing a benefit program for children under the age of 12, has passed. Here's exactly what the 'Canada Dental Benefit' includes, and how it will work.
Toronto
-
A patient in an Ontario hospital told doctors they wanted to die. Hours later, they fell to their death
The morning before Amos fell to their death, at least three medical professionals in Toronto noted they expressed an intention to die.
-
Ontario's top doctor goes against own advice while maskless at Toronto party
Days after 'strongly' recommending the use of masks in Ontario, the province’s top doctor was spotted at a party in Toronto without one.
-
Flight attendant who disappeared after landing in Toronto dismissed by airline
A flight attendant from Pakistan who went missing last month after arriving in Toronto was let go from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the company says.
Atlantic
-
Human remains found in N.S. last month those of missing man; death investigated as homicide
Human remains found in Springfield, N.S., last month are those of a man reported missing in August -- and now the case is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Halifax proposed as new home for NATO's North American innovation hub: minister
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Friday a proposal to establish an innovation hub in Halifax for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
-
Sperm whale found dead in Nova Scotia had swallowed 150 kg of fishing gear
The executive director of a conservation group says a sperm whale that washed ashore this month in Nova Scotia starved to death after it consumed 150 kilograms of fishing gear.
London
-
Ontario's top doctor goes against own advice while maskless at Toronto party
Days after 'strongly' recommending the use of masks in Ontario, the province’s top doctor was spotted at a party in Toronto without one.
-
Nearly $90,000 in stolen property recovered by South Bruce OPP
After investigating for “several months,” South Bruce OPP have laid dozens of charges against two people from Arran-Elderslie Township.
-
What about the kids? Local children react to possible CUPE strike
As a walkout by 55,000 education workers looms, London, Ont.-area students are preparing to spend more time out of class. The dispute was on the mind of Oliver Harrison as he and his mother were making the rounds at shopping centres Friday morning — and if it happens, it will be the second work stoppage this month.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario government announces plans to support parents in the event of a CUPE strike
Frontline healthcare workers and staff in licensed childcare settings will be given access to free childcare for their elementary-aged children in the event of a strike by school support staff, Education Minister Stephen Lecce has announced.
-
North Bay-area teen to represent Canada at world dance championship in Slovenia
A North Bay-area teen will be donning the red and white of Team Canada and representing northern Ontario at a world dance championship in Slovenia.
-
Province creates new snow clearing standards for two northern highways
The province says it is improving road safety by clearing snow from two northern Ontario highways faster.
Calgary
-
'We need to find this person': Family pleads for answers in Calgary woman's hit-and-run death
An unexpected tragedy has left a Calgary family in disbelief and pain as they continue to search for answers into the hit-and run-death of Aloka Akot.
-
Alberta government says Deerfoot Trail improvements are in the works
Work is on the way to help relieve congestion on Calgary's busiest route as the province says it is "targeting key bottlenecks" in its new expansion.
-
'Bleakest of role models for women': Fired health leader calls out Alberta premier
A leader in Alberta's health system who was fired by Premier Danielle Smith is firing back.
Kitchener
-
Another Kitchener hospital defers elective surgeries as others prepare similar plan
A day after St. Mary’s hospital announced it was cancelling some elective procedures another Kitchener hospital says it’s also postponing some surgeries.
-
Blair Road closed while crews repair damaged phone pole
The closure of a major Cambridge road is causing headaches for commuters Friday.
-
Local establishments given go-ahead to temporarily extended alcohol sales during World Cup
Soccer fans looking to enjoy an early morning pint as they cheer on Team Canada are in luck.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | David Eby announces 2 tax credits after being sworn in as new B.C. premier
New British Columbia Premier David Eby has been sworn in and immediately announced a $100 cost-of-living credit for residents on their electricity bills.
-
RCMP respond to 2nd shooting in Merritt, B.C., in 4 days, 'strongly believe' it's connected to 1st
Mounties in Merritt, B.C., say they "strongly believe" shots fired in the city early Friday morning are connected to the incidents that saw up to 100 rounds discharged there earlier this week.
-
Late-season wildfire prompts evacuation alert in eastern Fraser Valley of B.C.
An out-of-season wildfire has put residents of a rural area on the edge of Agassiz, B.C., under evacuation alert.
Edmonton
-
'Bleakest of role models for women': Fired health leader calls out Alberta premier
A leader in Alberta's health system who was fired by Premier Danielle Smith is firing back.
-
Alberta treaty chiefs unite against United Conservatives' proposed sovereignty act
All of Alberta's treaty chiefs have come together to oppose Premier Danielle Smith's proposed sovereignty act.
-
Canada importing 1M bottles of children's medication by next week
In an update to reporters on Friday, Health Canada says more than one million bottles of a foreign supply of children's medication will arrive in the country by next week.
Windsor
-
Disappointment after another delay in custody battle for Windsor dog
Greg Marentette took another day off from work to be in court Friday morning only to discover it was for naught.
-
'Sad milestone': COVID-19 death toll reaches 700 in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a grim milestone for the region.
-
Smoke alarms help Wheatley resident escape fire
Chatham-Kent fire officials say working smoke alarms helped a Wheatley resident escape a fire.
Regina
-
'A CFL family': How the Grey Cup has turned country-wide fans to friends through annual meet up
Football fans from across Canada are gathering in Regina this week for the Grey Cup game, which will take place on Sunday. For some however, it’s about much more than just football.
-
'This small town has a big heart': Ukrainian refugees settle in rural Sask.
Multiple Ukrainian families have found refuge in rural Saskatchewan with help from a town northeast of Regina.
-
'Progress, not perfection': CFL commissioner makes State of the League address
Canadian Football League (CFL) Commissioner, Randy Ambrosie, held the annual State of the League media address on Friday morning followed by the Fan State of the League.
Ottawa
-
Off-duty Ottawa police officer killed in crash in Perth, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle on Hwy. 7, east of Drummond Street East, at approximately 3:45 a.m. Friday.
-
Canada importing 1M bottles of children's medication by next week
In an update to reporters on Friday, Health Canada says more than one million bottles of a foreign supply of children's medication will arrive in the country by next week.
-
CHEO expects surge in respiratory cases to continue another 4-6 weeks
CHEO is preparing for the current surge in children and youth with respiratory illnesses requiring care to continue through the holiday season, and is urging everyone to wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces, including schools.
Saskatoon
-
'I want to represent myself': Man accused of killing wife takes on murder trial without a lawyer
Greg Fertuck has chosen to represent himself for the rest of his first-degree murder trial.
-
Saskatoon fire damage estimated at $350K
Saskatoon’s fire department (SFD) was called out to a house fire in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue North Thursday morning.
-
'I’m going to invest in myself': Sask. lotto winner plans to go back to school
Thomas Kennedy from Harris, Sask. has big plans for his $500,000 win from the Oct. 6 Daily Grind draw.