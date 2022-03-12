Quebec Premier Legault defends upcoming budget, says he'll help fight inflation
The Quebec government is already starting to defend the upcoming budget it plans to table on March 22.
In a letter posted on his Facebook page, Premier Francois Legault, while denying that he is campaigning, promised that the government will come to the aid of households struggling with runaway inflation.
"Inflation is hitting many of you hard," Legault wrote. "It's the cost of housing, the grocery bill, the price of gasoline or the electricity bill. Your government will help you in the next budget."
However, he did not specify how the government would help people.
Legault also did not indicate whether he planned to implement anti-inflationary measures.
"Without revealing the measures in the March 22 budget, I can tell you that we will help you pay for the increases in housing, groceries, gas and electricity," he said.
Legault and the government already announced their plans in February. Finance Minister Eric Girard promised a "responsible" budget.
Inflation has now exceeded the government's forecasts. The government had predicted a rate of 3 per cent for 2022, but it is now heading towards 4 per cent.
"I'm very aware that the increase in the price of rent, groceries, gasoline is hurting a lot right now. Inflation is very high, in some cases higher than the increase in citizens' incomes," the premier said.
In the same breath, Legault took the opportunity on Saturday to praise the economic achievements of his government, highlighting, in particular, the low unemployment rate.
Among the measures he listed were reduced rates in hospital parking lots, lower driver's license costs and reimbursement for the purchase of glasses for children.
Legault also said his government would implement "a rigorous plan to return to a balanced budget and reduce the debt."
This budget will be the last one tabled by the CAQ government before the next general election on Oct. 3.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 12, 2022.
