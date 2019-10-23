MONTREAL - Quebec says it will go it alone if California is forced out of their current partnership aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Premier Francois Legault was reacting today to news the Trump administration has sued to block California from working with Quebec on the joint cap and trade program between the two jurisdictions.

Legault says he would prefer California stayed in the system but adds other U.S. governors have shown interest in joining the program, which requires companies to buy the right to emit greenhouse gases.

In 2014 Quebec joined California's carbon market and Ontario did the same in 2017, only to exit the agreement a year later.

Earlier Wednesday, the Trump administration announced it is suing the state of California, charging that it exceeded its authority when it signed a cap-and-trade agreement with Quebec to limit climate-damaging fossil fuel emissions.

The Justice Department filed a civil complaint Wednesday against California Gov. Gavin Newsom and others.

Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark says California "veered outside its proper constitutional lane."

It's the latest battle between California and the Trump administration, which is also fighting to overturn California's authority to curb car emissions by setting tough mileage standards.

President Donald Trump mocks the science of climate change and made pulling out of the Paris climate accord one of his first acts.

Newsom says the White House is waging a "political vendetta."

