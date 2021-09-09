QUEBEC CITY -- Premier François Legault gave a tacit endorsement Thursday to Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, the only one of the federal party leaders he says is open to Quebec's demands.

At the same time, Legault clearly distanced himself from Liberal leader Justin Trudeau.

In a news scrum Thursday morning, on the sidelines of a caucus meeting before the start of Parliament at the National Assembly and the day after the televised leaders' debate in French, Legault picked his side.

He rejected Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party, Jagmeet Singh's NDP and Annamie Paul's Green Party because, he said, all three refuse to give Quebec more autonomy if they form the next government in Ottawa.

"I think it's dangerous to support these three parties," he said, adding that Quebec nationalist voters should be very wary of them.

Only O'Toole's Conservative Party is in his favour, he said, despite the prospect of losing the $6 billion a year promised by the Liberals on child care and despite the vagueness of the Conservative agenda on the future of federal health transfer payments to the provinces.

Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade responded to Legault's approval of O'Toole.

"By hoping for the election of a Conservative government, Francois Legault agrees to tear up the $6 billion agreement and abandon parents, children and the entire network of childcare services in Quebec," she wrote on Twitter.

"We will stand up to defend the interests of families!"

En souhaitant l’élection d’un gouvernement conservateur, @francoislegault accepte de déchirer l’entente de 6 milliards et abandonne les parents, les enfants et tout le réseau des services de garde du Québec.



Nous nous tiendrons debout pour défendre les intérêts des familles ! https://t.co/KQJanzexUX — Dominique Anglade (@DomAnglade) September 9, 2021

Standing before reporters on Thursday, Legault presented himself as a nationalist and an autonomy-minded political leader, anxious to have provincial jurisdictions respected and openly seeking new powers for Quebec, particularly with regards to immigration.

One thing is certain, for Legault, he said: after the Sept. 20 election, Quebec's bargaining power will be increased if the Conservative Party takes control of the Canadian government.

"It will be easier for Quebec to negotiate new powers with Mr. O'Toole than with Mr. Trudeau," said Legault.

"Except for Mr. O'Toole, the leaders of the federal parties are to be lumped together, always quick to centralize, to appropriate powers that are clearly provincial jurisdictions.

"They think they are better than Quebec at managing the health care system," he added, denouncing the prospect of the next federal government imposing pan-Canadian standards on housing and care for seniors.

"The Quebec nation wants more autonomy, not less," he concluded.

Once again, Legault took exception to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's refusal to commit to a "worrying" court challenge of Bill 21 on religious symbols and secularism.

On the other hand, he said, he liked the Conservative Party's commitment to unconditionally increase health transfers, to transfer powers over immigration, not to challenge Bill 21 and to assume 40 per cent of the estimated $10 billion future Quebec-Lévis tunnel.

"For the Quebec nation, this is a good approach, Mr. O'Toole's approach," said Legault.

But, importantly, he said he's also not giving O'Toole a blank cheque, wishing for a minority government in Ottawa in the election, and also urging voters to support the Bloc Québécois.