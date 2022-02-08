Quebec Premier Francois Legault and public health officials are expected to announce further relaxation of health measures Tuesday at 1 p.m., according to multiple media reports.

It's reported that private gatherings can increase to 10 people and restaurants can seat bigger parties as of Saturday, just in time for Super Bowl.

In addition, competitive sports are expected to be back on as of Monday, and bars may be reopening.

MONTREAL EASING RESTRICTIONS

The City of Montreal will gradually reopen certain facilities as measures are lifted.

Theatres are now open at half capacity and proof of vaccination is required.

The Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium is opened at half capacity with a maximum of 500 visitors. A vaccination passport is required.

Up to 1,000 people per site are allowed at all outdoor events, including festivals.

Library, cultural centre and other indoor activities for those under 18 years old are resumed with a 25-person maximum.

A maximum of 500 spectators are allowed at indoor sporting events. Venues can operate at 50 per cent capacity and spectators must remain seated.

Outdoor facilities can admit 1,000 spectators.

NO MORE DECREES: PQ

After almost two years of the pandemic, the opposition Parti Quebecois said its patience and collaboration with the Legault government have reached their limits.

There will be no more 'carte blanche' for the CAQ, according to PQ leader Paul Saint-Pierre Plamondon.

No new health measures will be accepted without a proper debate in the National Assembly, he said, and there is also no question of accepting the extension of health emergency decrees until the election campaign next fall.

Saint-Pierre Plamondon said citizens have consented to many restrictions because they were intended to be exceptional and temporary, but the government seems to want to extend them into permanent measures.

He said in an interview with The Canadian Press that the lack of debate has ultimately damaged public confidence and fuelled opposition movements such as the trucker 'freedom convoy' that took place last weekend in Quebec City.

The PQ has been calling for a comprehensive deconfinement plan for weeks, which the government is expected to present Tuesday, according to sources.