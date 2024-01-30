Quebec politicians return to parliament as Legault outlines 5 priorities

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government begins a new parliamentary session this Tuesday -- one it says it hopes will be free from "distractions."

Last year, François Legault's team stirred up discontent by raising MNA salaries by 30 per cent, resurrecting the Third Link in Quebec City and granting a subsidy to the Los Angeles Kings over the Montreal Canadiens.

The watchword in this new session is "discipline," Legault said, promising to focus on five priorities: health, education, the economy, the environment and identity.

His government says it will soon introduce two major bills to reform the construction industry and regulate energy development in Quebec.

A "tough" budget is also expected in early spring.

In the meantime, other pieces of legislation tabled last year are set to be studied in depth by parliamentary committees.

Public consultations could be held as early as Tuesday as part of the study of Bill 41 to measure the energy performance of buildings and reinforce standards.

The building sector is responsible for 10 per cent of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in Quebec.

Groups will also be asked to give their opinion on Bill 42, aimed at combating psychological harassment and sexual violence in the workplace, a phenomenon that is on the rise, according to the CNESST.

In education, experts will also be asked to scrutinize Bill 47, An act to reinforce the protection of students.

Among other things, this bill is intended to close the loopholes that allow teachers to move from one position to another without their disciplinary files following them.

On the health front, elected officials will be asked to examine the delicate issue of organ donation.

One of the things they will look at is the possibility of introducing presumed consent for organ donation, meaning that instead of signing one's health insurance card to approve, one would have to do so to refuse.

A detailed study of Bill 31 on housing is also due to resume Tuesday.

Opposition parties have been highly critical of this bill, particularly because of Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau's desire to attack lease assignment.

In addition, as of Feb. 1, Bill 46 is expected to be studied to reinforce child safety in educational childcare services.

If adopted as is, this piece of legislation will oblige daycare owners to suspend an employee who endangers children's health.

The Ministry will also be able to close down a daycare centre that is unhealthy or whose facilities are hazardous to the safety of young children.

As of Feb. 6, consultations will be held on Bill 37 to create the position of Commissioner for Children's Welfare and Rights.

This position is a key recommendation of the Laurent Commission, which was tasked in 2019 with examining children's rights and youth protection following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Granby.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 30, 2024.