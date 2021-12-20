Quebec’s independent police watchdog is investigating the arrest of an 18-year-old man in Sherbrooke who collapsed and had to be hospitalized.

The Independent Bureau of Investigators (BEI) issued a statement Monday about the altercation that occurred with Sherbrooke police Monday, beginning at about 4:45 a.m.

The BEI said the man was in a collision with parked cars on Magloire Street in Sherbrooke.

The statement says the man was “heavily intoxicated and in crisis” and physically assaulted at least one area resident following the crash. Before police arrived, the BEI also claims the young man attempted to assault a first responder from the Sherbrooke fire department.

“The 18-year-old male then collapsed to the ground. He was then handcuffed by the police and an ambulance was called to the scene,” the BEI stated.

The young man is in stable condition in hospital as seven BEI investigators take over the case, with the assistance of provincial police.

Anyone who witnessed the event is asked to reach out to the BEI.