Quebec police watchdog investigating after man shot by police during intervention

Quebec's police watchdog has opened an investigation after a man was shot by police after he allegedly pointed his gun at them during an intervention.

Media reports say the man who was shot allegedly made threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault. CTV News has been unable to confirm this information.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) said the incident happened at around 5 a.m. in Scotstown, a city located about 200 kilometres east of Montreal, in Quebec's Eastern Townships.

The BEI said in a news release that tactical officers with Quebec's provincial police force, the Sûreté du Québec, responded to a home to arrest someone who had committed an unspecified crime.

An officer saw the suspect through the window with a firearm, which the man then pointed at the officers when they entered the home, according to the BEI.

A tactical officer fired his weapon and struck the suspect. He was treated by paramedics at the scene for his injuries and then taken to hospital where he is in stable condition.

The BEI invokes its mandate in all cases where there is a serious injury, death, or firearm injury of a civilian during a police intervention. Six BEI investigators have been assigned to the investigation to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the intervention.

Montreal police are also conducting a parallel investigation, the BEI announced.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the BEI by visiting their website.