Quebec police seek missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Montreal

    Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's help locating a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday.

    Sean Morahan was last seen on Bellechasse Street in Montreal on Feb. 14. He is from Prévost, but police say he may be still in Montreal.

    He 5'8" and 145 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he wore gray pants, a white shirt, a black North Face jacket, a dark tuque and beige Timberland boots.

    Anyone with information on Morahan's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the SQ information line at 1-800-659-4264.

