Quebec police seek missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Montreal
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's help locating a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday.
Sean Morahan was last seen on Bellechasse Street in Montreal on Feb. 14. He is from Prévost, but police say he may be still in Montreal.
He 5'8" and 145 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he wore gray pants, a white shirt, a black North Face jacket, a dark tuque and beige Timberland boots.
Anyone with information on Morahan's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the SQ information line at 1-800-659-4264.
MISSING
Toronto
-
Toronto infant hospitalized after contracting measles
An infant in Toronto has been hospitalized after contracting the measles.
-
Things to do in Toronto this Family Day long weekend
There’s lots going on in Toronto this Family Day long weekend so we’ve curated a list for your consideration. Here’s some of what’s going on in the city during the holiday.
-
Ontarian fights for public funding of gender-affirming surgery argued as 'experimental' by OHIP
An Ontario resident is fighting the government to secure public funding for a specialized gender-affirming surgery argued to be "experimental" by the provincial health insurer.
Atlantic
-
N.S., federal governments announce $440M child care agreement
A new multi-million dollar agreement between the federal and Nova Scotia governments aims to improve child care affordability, create more spaces for children, and compensate early childhood educators.
-
Emotions run high in Lower Sackville as full house hears answers on Pallet homes
It was standing room only Thursday night at a public meeting in Lower Sackville, N.S.,
-
11-year-old airlifted to hospital after N.S. crash
An 11-year-old is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crash in Litchfield, N.S., Thursday night.
London
-
London police release video of suspect vehicle in Highbury Avenue hit-and-run
London police have released video of suspect vehicle believed to be involved in an east end hit-and-run that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries earlier this week.
-
Tentative agreement in health unit dispute
After more than three years of negotiations, there is finally a tentative agreement in place between the Huron Perth Public Health Unit and its more than 70 CUPE members.
-
15-year-old Londoner charged with impaired driving: St. Thomas police
St. Thomas police responded to an unusual request for assistance Friday morning after receiving a call from four intoxicated teenagers who were out for a joyride and had gotten lost.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal Sudbury apartment fire under investigation
One person is dead following an early morning fire at a three-unit apartment building on Hyland Drive in the hospital area of Greater Sudbury.
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
Minor injuries after moose strikes vehicle on Hwy. 11 near Cochrane
A moose was dispatched and a driver received minor injuries after a moose and vehicle collided Feb. 14 on Highway 11 just south of Cochrane.
Calgary
-
Man who killed 3-year-old girl eligible for parole after 14 years
A Calgary man who beat and killed his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter will have to serve at least 14 years behind bars before being eligible for parole, a judge ruled Friday morning.
-
Suspicious death in Greenview home under investigation by Calgary police
Calgary police are looking for the public's help to find out more about the death of a man whose body was found on Valentine's Day.
-
Do you know him? Man found dead in Calgary last year remains unidentified
Calgary police have released composite sketches of a man found dead in 2023 in an effort to identify him and locate his next of kin.
Kitchener
-
Five teens arrested after robbery at Conestoga Mall
Five teenage boys have been arrested after a jewelry store robbery at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo.
-
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle
A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Cambridge Friday morning remains in hospital with serious injuries.
-
What's open and closed for Family Day
Some businesses, stores and offices will be closed on Monday for Family Day. Here's a quick list of what you can expect.
Vancouver
-
A 'life-changing' experience for $6: Vancouver Story Slam celebrates 20 years
The B.C. couple that hosts the Vancouver Story Slam, a beloved community event believed to be Canada’s longest-running competition of its kind, has big dreams for the event’s 20th anniversary this year.
-
Richmond mayor says conversations with health authority will continue after safe consumption site rejected
With Vancouver Coastal Health quashing Richmond's proposal to explore a supervised consumption site near the hospital, the city's mayor says conversations with the health authority will continue.
-
Vancouver police officer is directed to remove Star of David patch from uniform
Vancouver police say an officer has been told to remove from his uniform a patch that shows the Star of David.
Edmonton
-
Here's what's happening in Edmonton on Family Day
Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.
-
New program aims to improve access to rehabilitation for rural and remote communities
Alberta Innovates is partnering with the Glenrose Hospital Foundation to expand access to rehabilitation care to people living in rural areas.
-
International athletes head to Ice District Ice Wall Family Day weekend
A cool competition is set to begin in Edmonton over the weekend, as the UIAA Ice Climbing World Championships come to Ice District Fan Park Saturday and Sunday.
Windsor
-
Amherstburg four-plex fire suspected arson
Amherstburg fire officials say damage is estimated between $800,000 and $1 million after a fire at a newly constructed four-plex.
-
Youth charged in downtown robbery with a knife
Windsor police have charged a 15-year-old male following a robbery downtown after he allegedly threatened another teen with a knife and took his cell phone.
-
'Thought I won $100 at first': Windsor, Ont. woman celebrates $100K lotto win
A retiree from Windsor is planning on paying off her mortgage after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
Regina
-
Judge rules challenge of Saskatchewan's pronoun law can proceed
A judge has ruled a court challenge can proceed over the Saskatchewan government's law requiring parental consent for children under the age of 16 who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
-
Parts of Regina's Cameron Street closed as crews respond to house fire
Regina Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on the 700 block of Cameron Street Friday afternoon.
-
Sask. teachers warn of 'escalation' of job sanctions
Saskatchewan teachers are expected to broaden their job action after the long weekend.
Ottawa
-
Plane going from Ottawa to Orlando gets stuck in snow bank
A Porter plane that was going from Ottawa to Orlando on Thursday got stuck in a snow bank before take off, the airline says.
-
Bridgehead closing some 'unprofitable' shops in Ottawa
Bridgehead Coffee will be closing several stores in the Ottawa-area, including its coffeehouse at the Rideau Centre.
-
'Freedom Convoy' members returning to Ottawa two years after demonstrations ended
Representatives of the so-called Freedom Convoy are planning to hold a press conference in Ottawa this afternoon, two years after the police action that ended the occupation of downtown Ottawa streets.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers warn of 'escalation' of job sanctions
Saskatchewan teachers are expected to broaden their job action after the long weekend.
-
Judge rules challenge of Saskatchewan's pronoun law can proceed
A judge has ruled a court challenge can proceed over the Saskatchewan government's law requiring parental consent for children under the age of 16 who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
-
Suspicious package 'rendered safe' outside Saskatoon business
The Saskatoon police explosive disposal unit neutralized a suspicious package outside of a business Friday morning.