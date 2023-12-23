Quebec police searching for 4-year-old girl who fell into river
Quebec provincial police are searching for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river in a region north of Quebec City on Friday afternoon.
Police Sergeant Hugues Beaulieu says the child was sledding with her mother near the bank of the Mistassibi River in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que. at around 2:30 p.m. when she passed through a safety barrier and fell into the water.
Beaulieu says police searched the area all night and are continuing their efforts this morning.
Police divers and a helicopter are assisting in the search.
Beaulieu says the geography of the area poses a challenge and the river is difficult to access.
Police had to use a crane to lift the divers' boat into the river.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel strikes 2 homes, killing more than 90 Palestinians as troops expand south Gaza offensive
More than 90 Palestinians, including dozens from an extended family, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on two homes, rescuers and hospital officials said Saturday, a day after the UN chief warned again that nowhere is safe in Gaza and that Israel's ongoing offensive is creating "massive obstacles" to the distribution of humanitarian aid.
Grading Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh on their 2023 political performances
This year saw some significant movement when it came to political party support in Canada, amid a series of major news-making moments and federal policy challenges. This weekend on CTV's Question Period, the weekly panel of political strategists offered the letter grades for the trio of top federal leaders.
Ukrainian watchmaker fixes Newfoundland clock tower that hasn't told time in decades
In an improbable confluence of geopolitical strife, childhood wonder and salty air, a Ukrainian watchmaker has repaired a 118-year-old town clock in eastern Newfoundland that hadn't told time in decades.
Paramedics were convicted in Elijah McClain's death. That could make other first responders pause
Two Denver-area paramedics were convicted Friday for giving a fatal overdose of the sedative ketamine to Elijah McClain in 2019, a jury verdict that experts said could have a chilling effect on first responders around the country.
Creeping price points: A look at the rising cost of Canada's streaming TV services
Streaming TV isn't getting any cheaper. After it was once heralded as the cost-effective alternative to cable, the price of Canada's streaming services is inching higher every year. Here's a look at recent changes in the monthly price of the top streaming services.
Certain recurring memories linked to specific mental health disorders: study
New research suggests that certain types of repeated memories can be linked to specific symptoms of mental health disorders.
Victim of Kitchener, Ont. carbon monoxide poisoning identified
The 25-year-old man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Kitchener, Ont. home on Tuesday has now been identified by family and friends as Nil Patel.
Charlie Sheen's neighbour arrested after being accused of assaulting actor in Malibu home
Charlie Sheen’s neighbour was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu home this week, authorities said.
Czech Republic holds a national day of mourning for the victims of its worst mass killing
National flags on public buildings were at half-staff and people across the Czech Republic are set to observe a minute of silence as the country holds a day of national mourning on Saturday to honor the victims of the worst mass killing in Czech history.
Toronto
-
Toronto man gifts holiday feast to classmate he hadn't seen for over 40 years
After learning his childhood classmate was headed for a lean Christmas dinner, a Toronto man set out to gift a holiday feast to a man he hadn't seen in over 40 years.
-
90-year-old pedestrian killed in Georgetown collision
A 90-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle on Saturday morning in Georgetown.
-
1 man dead, 1 man with serious injuries after overnight shooting in North York
One man in his 20s is dead and another man has serious non-life threatening injuries after an overnight shooting in North York.
Atlantic
-
Blizzard-like conditions batter Cape Breton and knock out power to thousands
Many residents in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality spent the night in the dark and were still waiting for the power to come back as relentless winds continued on Friday morning.
-
New trial ordered for New Brunswick men convicted of murder in 1984
Federal Justice Minister Arif Virani announced Friday that he has ordered a new trial for two New Brunswick men convicted of a murder nearly 40 years ago.
-
Wonton soup and Christmas concerts: How some have kept warm during a cold week without power
About a third of the Village of McAdam are still without power as of Friday afternoon, but that doesn’t mean the community hasn’t kept warm.
London
-
Dogs, including puppies, killed in early morning fire in Old East Village
It’s believed a number of dogs, including many puppies, died in an early morning fire on Lorne Avenue in London, Ont.’s Old East Village Saturday morning.
-
Fatal collision closes section of Highway 6 Saturday morning
Motorists are being asked to avoid a section of Highway 6 Saturday morning after a fatal collision claimed one life in Georgian Bluffs.
-
OPP credits Good Samaritan with getting alleged impaired driver off the roadways
A commercial driver from London has been charged after a Good Samaritan reported a suspected impaired driver to police.
Northern Ontario
-
Crews battle multiple fires in Sudbury Saturday morning, at least one family displaced
Two fires have been reported in the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer on Saturday morning with at least one family displaced as a result.
-
Grading Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh on their 2023 political performances
This year saw some significant movement when it came to political party support in Canada, amid a series of major news-making moments and federal policy challenges. This weekend on CTV's Question Period, the weekly panel of political strategists offered the letter grades for the trio of top federal leaders.
-
Sudbury senior loses life savings after clicking on social media ad
A 76-year-old widower who lost his life savings to an online cryptocurrency investment scam is warning others as the internet rallies around him to restore his faith in humanity.
Calgary
-
Snow falls on Calgary, keeping hope alive for a white Christmas
Like a tying goal in the late stages of the third period, snow fell on Calgary early Saturday morning, raising the chances of a white Christmas dramatically.
-
Warren Foegele, Ryan McLeod help Oilers rally for 4-3 win over Rangers
Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod each had a goal and an assist in Edmonton’s four-goal third period to help the Oilers beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Friday night.
-
Wranglers snap out of slump with 2-1 win over Eagles
The Calgary Wranglers took advantage on a second period power play, then hung on to defeat the Colorado Eagles Friday night in a game played in Loveland
Kitchener
-
Victim of Kitchener, Ont. carbon monoxide poisoning identified
The 25-year-old man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Kitchener, Ont. home on Tuesday has now been identified by family and friends as Nil Patel.
-
Small plane makes emergency landing near Brantford, Ont.
A small plane lost power and had to make an emergency landing Friday evening near Brantford, Ont.
-
Stratford, Ont. band gets its big break on popular hockey podcast
A Stratford, Ont. band has gotten its big break in an unusual way – through a popular hockey podcast.
Vancouver
-
Some VPD officers will wear body cameras next month. Here's how the pilot project will work.
The Vancouver Police Department will begin a six-month pilot project in January that will see some officers equipped with body-worn cameras.
-
Air Canada fined $97K after B.C. man forced to drag himself off flight
The Canadian Transportation Agency has issued a $97,500 penalty to Air Canada after a B.C. man was forced to drag himself off a flight – and the airline could be facing a lawsuit next.
-
This B.C. ski resort was named one of the best in the world by Vogue
A B.C. ski destination recently received a shout-out from a major American publication.
Edmonton
-
Warren Foegele, Ryan McLeod help Oilers rally for 4-3 win over Rangers
Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod each had a goal and an assist in Edmonton’s four-goal third period to help the Oilers beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Friday night.
-
Teen pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run crash, police search for driver
A teenage pedestrian was taken to hospital after a hit-and-run crash in southeast Edmonton on Friday.
-
Club World Cup let visitors see how Saudi Arabia wants to change ahead of 2034 World Cup
In Saudi Arabia this week to work at the Club World Cup, seeing a woman driving a car on the busy roads of Jeddah was proving elusive. The kingdom's ban on women drivers was lifted in 2018 -- a key modernizing reform in a long-time ultraconservative society -- yet first-hand evidence was missing for nearly four full days at a soccer event that was an early milestone on the road to the men's World Cup in 2034.
Windsor
-
Russell Street fire causes $250K in damage, 10 people displaced
Ten people are displaced from their home and damage is estimated at $250,000 after a fire broke out on the main floor of a two-storey structure on Russell Street late Saturday night.
-
'I think we’re making a big mistake': Windsor city councillor wants new report on multi-million dollar housing application
A Windsor city councillor wants to have a second look at the revised application to a federal housing program worth millions of dollars in funding 'in light of new information' that may allow more time to consider the issue.
-
Ernie 'the Bacon Man' Lamont dies at 76
Ernie ‘the Bacon Man’ Lamont has died.
Regina
-
Homicide investigation underway in Regina after man found dead inside home
A homicide investigation is underway in Regina after a man was found dead inside a home on Friday night.
-
Sask. NDP leader says 2023 was a momentum building year heading into 2024 vote
After completing her first full calendar year as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP, Carla Beck feels the past 12 months have helped the party gain momentum heading into an election year in 2024.
-
Stockings for Seniors program brings joy to communities in Yorkton and area
Over 600 seniors across long-term care homes in Yorkton received a special gift for this year’s holiday.
Ottawa
-
Gelato shop Stella Luna shutting down Wellington West location
Stella Luna Gelato Café says its store on Wellington Street West in Ottawa is closing permanently as of Saturday.
-
New year, new rules: Two Ottawa bylaws come into effect in January 2024
New regulations on public donation boxes and a switch to the province's towing framework will come into effect in Ottawa in the New Year.
-
Ottawa firefighters help free cat trapped in reclining couch motor
Just hours after helping a dog named Luna, who was trapped under a fence in Stittsville, firefighters were called to a home on Fenwick Way in Barrhaven at around 7:22 p.m. to help a cat named Zoro, who was trapped in a motorized reclining couch.
Saskatoon
-
Train collides with 2 pedestrians in Saskatoon: Police
A collision between a train and two pedestrians in Saskatoon occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.
-
Giving to those in need is helping a Saskatoon resident overcome her anxiety struggles
The holidays can be tough for those who are struggling to make ends meet and one Saskatoon resident is not only doing good in the community, she’s tackling her fears at the same time.
-
City eliminating minimum parking requirements on new developments
Saskatoon is moving towards allowing developers, homeowners, and businesses to decide how much parking to provide on their properties.