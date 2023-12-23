MONTREAL
    • Quebec police searching for 4-year-old girl who fell into river

    Quebec provincial police are searching for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river in a region north of Quebec City Friday afternoon. A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal on August 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Quebec provincial police are searching for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river in a region north of Quebec City Friday afternoon. A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal on August 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

    Quebec provincial police are searching for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river in a region north of Quebec City on Friday afternoon.

    Police Sergeant Hugues Beaulieu says the child was sledding with her mother near the bank of the Mistassibi River in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que. at around 2:30 p.m. when she passed through a safety barrier and fell into the water.

    Beaulieu says police searched the area all night and are continuing their efforts this morning.

    Police divers and a helicopter are assisting in the search.

    Beaulieu says the geography of the area poses a challenge and the river is difficult to access.

    Police had to use a crane to lift the divers' boat into the river.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2023.

