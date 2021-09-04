MONTREAL -- Quebec police say they're negotiating with a man accused of kidnapping his three-year-old son.

The missing boy and his father were located on Saturday.

The Amber Alert that had been in place since Tuesday has now been lifted.

Sgt. Stephane Tremblay says the 36-year-old man and his son are still alive, but there's no further word on their condition.

People are asked to avoid the Chemin de la Coulée area in Sainte-Paule, Que., where a police operation is currently underway.

On Friday, investigators announced they used DNA testing on objects utilized by the pair to confirm their location.

Police determined that the father and son were hiding in a heavily-forested area in the Laurentians.

With files from The Canadian Press.