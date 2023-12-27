Quebec police nab driver going 190 km/h on Montreal highway, issue $2,155 ticket

A driver was given a $2,155 ticket and had his licence suspended for a week after Quebec provincial police say they caught him travelling at more than twice the posted speed limit on a Montreal highway.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday the driver, a 23-year-old man, was travelling 190 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on the northbound lanes of the Décarie Expressway (Hwy. 15), near Boulevard Édouard-Monpetit, in Montreal.

The driver was given the hefty speeding ticket along with 24 demerit points.

The SQ says speeding is the number one cause of fatal collisions on Quebec roads.