Quebec police arrest teen for luring minors and child pornography

The Quebec provincial police (SQ) major crimes squad arrested a young man for alleged luring of minors in addition to alleged possession, distribution and access to child pornography.

Thomas Pelland, 19, was charged in the Saint-Jerome courthouse on Thursday in connection with multiple sexual offences.

The Acton Vale man allegedly used pseudonyms such as "Tom", "Titom_0904," and "Timtom.0x" on social media platforms to communicate with victims.

"After having conversations of a sexual nature, he would allegedly ask the victims to send him intimate photos," the SQ said in a news release. "The investigation suggests that the suspect may have had other victims in various cities in Quebec."

Several police forces in Quebec worked with the SQ to work the case and make the arrest.