MONTREAL -- Quebec authorities say they plan to pitch in on closing down the Quebec-Ontario border as of Monday, as planned under Ontario's new emergency rules.

Quebec public safety minister Genevieve Guilbault wrote on Twitter on Friday evening that she'll help "ensure tight controls on movement."

Discussions are underway between the two provincial governments to determine the terms, she wrote, but the new regime will come into place on Monday, as Ontario Premier Doug Ford directed in his announcement earlier in the day.

It's unclear if the Quebec government also intends to introduce new rules for its own citizens and visitors, or if it's merely going to help enforce Ontario's, but Guilbault said the benefits of the closure will go both ways.

"The propagation of variants must be limited. It's a matter of security," she wrote.

Dès lundi, nous fermerons notre frontière avec l’Ontario et nous assurerons un contrôle serré des déplacements. Nous sommes en discussion avec le gouvernement ontarien pour déterminer les modalités. Il faut limiter la propagation des variants. C’est une question de sécurité. — Geneviève Guilbault (@GGuilbaultCAQ) April 16, 2021

Quebec's premier, François Legault, also posted a tweet saying that "variants have no boundaries" and that "we are all working together to break this third wave."

He said he'll continue to collaborate with Ford.

Je vais continuer de collaborer avec le premier ministre @fordnation et le gouvernement ontarien pour assurer la sécurité de nos citoyens. Les variants n’ont pas de frontières. Nous travaillons tous ensemble pour casser cette 3e vague. https://t.co/4pDUFuJud0 — François Legault (@francoislegault) April 16, 2021

The new restrictions will limit all travel between the two provinces except for purposes of work, medical care and the transportation of goods, according to Ontario's announcement.

The stretch of border between those sister cities is the trickiest, logistically speaking, to shut down and monitor, as it was last spring.

On Friday, Ottawa's police chief said it will be an expensive undertaking, with the city's mayor saying he expects the province to foot the bill.

"My initial understanding is it's intended to be on a 24-7 basis and will carry on for several weeks," said Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly in a Friday evening media briefing.

"It will be a significant staffing challenge for us."

Outside of Ottawa, Ontario Provincial Police will be staffing checkpoints between Ontario and Quebec through eastern Ontario and Renfrew County. It's unclear what Quebec intends its contribution to be.

Before Ford's order, support was already growing in Quebec for shutting the border, or at least part of it.

Opposition party Parti Québécois called earlier Friday for roadblocks to be reinstated on the bridges between Ottawa and Gatineau in order to limit COVID-19 transmission from Ontario.

It wasn't long ago that the tables were turned, as Gatineau has been suffering from high rates of COVID-19 itself and is under special restrictions within Quebec. In late March, Legault floated the idea of shutting down the border there in order to stop Quebecers from taking advantage of Ottawa's open restaurants and other less-strict rules.

The idea has been mentioned at several other times, with Ford also threatening in December to shut down the border to prevent Quebecers from coming "in droves" to Ottawa.