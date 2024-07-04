Quebec pharmacists have more powers now: What are they?

Last month, the Quebec government said it was going to give pharmacists more power to help people with certain health concerns.

"I think that everybody wins by not having to go to a doctor's office or an emergency room to have a prescription for something that you know that you have," said Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel at the time.

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) says the goal is to have pharmacies to be a one-stop shop to help people with minor health problems or common illnesses.

"Bill 67 aims to revise pharmacists' scope of practice and the activities reserved for them, including prescribing drugs and extending prescriptions," notes Marie-Claude Lacasse, a communications coordinator with the Quebec Health Ministry.

Some of the things pharmacists can do are modify a prescription, substitute one drug for another or request tests to assess the impact of a treatment.

Pharmacists can also prescribe medication for certain health conditions or offer preventative treatments.

They can also give a patient a drug if it has already been prescribed in the past two to five years by a doctor.

Two years:

oral candidiasis (oral thrush)

primary dysmenorrhea (menstrual cramps)

hemorrhoids

Five years:

mild acne without nodule (tissue growth) or pustule (pimple or blister)

mouth ulcers

cutaneous candidiasis (fungal skin infection)

oral candidiasis (oral thrush) due to corticosteroid inhalers

allergic conjunctivitis (pink eye)

atopic dermatitis/eczema requiring moderate corticosteroids

diaper rash

herpes labialis (cold sores)

urinary tract infection (UTI) in women (no more than once in six months or twice in 12 months)

allergic rhinitis (hay fever)

yeast vaginitis (yeast infection)

In addition, pharmacists can treat certain health problems preventatively or without a doctor's diagnosis:

stop smoking

hormonal contraception (up to six months)

emergency oral contraception

nausea and vomiting

perinatal vitamin supplementation

emergency situations requiring beta-adrenergic agonists (such as asthma)

preventative antibiotic for tick bites (Lyme disease)

preventative antibiotic for patients with mechanical valves

preventative antiviral for people at risk of developing complications from influenza or COVID-19

cytoprotective prophylaxis for at-risk patients (such as for stomach ulcers)

altitude sickness (not dexamethasone or sildenafil)

malaria prevention

prevention after exposure to HIV

mild topical corticosteroid therapy for allergic contact dermatitis

traveller's diarrhea

dyspepsia (indigestion) or gastro-oesophageal reflux, under certain conditions

gonorrhea and chlamydia as covered by the Quebec Health Ministry's program for the accelerated treatment of partners

Pharmacists can also prescribe antiviral medication for herpes zoster (shingles), influenza and COVID-19, offer over-the-counter medications for physical and mental self-care and administer vaccines and other immunizing products, such as for travel.

In addition, pharmacists are qualified to take samples (such as inserting an instrument into the pharynx to perform a rapid test for Group A streptococcal) and demonstrate appropriate use of a medication, such as epinephrine (EpiPen) or salbutamol (Ventolin).