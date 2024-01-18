Quebec, Ottawa announce $6.2 million to modernize Centaur Theatre in Old Montreal

Centaur Theatre is getting $6.2 million in government funding from Quebec and Ottawa to modernize the building in the heart of Old Montreal.

Quebec MNA Éric Girard, the minister responsible for relations with Quebec's English-speaking community, and Randy Boissonnault, Canada's official languages minister, made the joint announcement Thursday.

The funding will help restore the theatre, founded in 1969, from the foundation to the structure's roof. Work will be done to replace the ventilation and electrical systems, make the entrance more accessible, replace the plumbing, and bring the sprinkler and emergency exits up to code.

"Our commitment to serving the English-speaking community of Quebec runs very deep. We are proud to serve a linguistic minority from many diverse backgrounds," said Eda Holmes, Centaur Theatre's artistic director, at the announcement.

"Our work is guided by a deep commitment to being a theatre for all Montrealers and all Quebecers. We aspire to be a crossroad for artists and audiences from every facet of this wonderfully diverse city."

The federal government is providing the funding from its Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028 to help "support the construction, renovation and development of educational and community facilities that serve official language minority communities."

The federal government is providing $2.2 million in funding, while Quebec is investing $4 million.

"The Centaur Theatre is a flagship venue for English-language theatre production, at the heart of Quebec's drama scene, and particularly of Montreal's artistic community. I'm delighted to announce this major support, which will enable us to bring our buildings up to standard to ensure their longevity and, at the same time, preserve our built heritage," said Quebec's minister of culture and communication, Mathieu Lacombe, in a news release.