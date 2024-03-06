Quebec opposition parties irate at minister's admission on battery plant evading environmental assessment

The opposition parties in Quebec City are criticizing Environment Minister Benoit Charette, who told La Presse on Tuesday that the Northvolt battery plant would not have been built if the company had had to submit to a BAPE (environmental assessment).

Quebec Solidaire (QS) MNA Haroun Bouazzi condemned what he saw as "a wholesale destruction of the battery industry's social acceptability through actions such as these."

Bouazzi believes that there is still time to set up a BAPE and says that this would not necessarily mean that Northvolt would leave Quebec. At the same time, he maintains that an accelerated process would be possible.

In an interview with La Presse on Tuesday, the environment minister said that a BAPE would have delayed the battery plant project too long, which would have compromised its completion. According to Charette, it was imperative to act quickly if the government was to achieve its GHG reduction targets.

Quebec is aiming to reduce its emissions by 37.5 per cent from 1990 levels by 2030.

Liberal MNA Virginie Dufour welcomed the fact that the minister has "finally shown some transparency" but maintains that "the social acceptability of the project continues to decline and this is due to the CAQ's lack of transparency."

In her opinion, there are still too many grey areas in this dossier, and she is therefore calling for an "urgent meeting" with Charette.

"If we could have a meeting to clear up any doubts, then we could all row in the same direction on this project," she said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

"Manufacturing development cheerleaders"

According to PQ MNA Joël Arseneau, the minister "admits that he has been misleading Quebecers for weeks about the change in the rules. He admits that Northvolt obtained all the privileges it wanted.

"By his statements, the Minister is proving that he is reneging on his responsibilities to protect the environment, ensure the conservation and enhancement of biodiversity and play a key role in the climate transition, in a sustainable perspective, in order to play cheerleader for manufacturing development," he said in a written statement sent to The Canadian Press.

Charette defended himself on X Wednesday morning.

"I will continue to repeat that Quebec has one of the most rigorous environmental assessment frameworks in North America. The absence of a BAPE for the first phase of the Northvolt project in no way precludes the company's compliance with standards," he wrote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 6, 2024.