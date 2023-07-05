Quebec offers $50 million to businesses affected by unprecedented wildfire season
Quebec has announced $50 million in support for businesses hit by unprecedented wildfires that have been raging for several weeks in different regions of the province.
The measures announced Wednesday target loggers, sawmills, paper mills, outfitters, tourism operators and other affected local businesses.
The assistance will be a loan or loan guarantee and will be administered by the regional municipality or the provincial government's investment corporation, depending on the amount needed.
According to the province's forest fire prevention agency, known as SOPFEU, there were 135 fires burning across the province on Wednesday, including 69 in the "intensive protection zone" where it systematically fights all fires.
Three of those fires in northern Quebec are considered out of control near the towns of Chibougamau and Lebel-sur-Quévillon.
The other fires are in what the agency calls its northern zone, where authorities only fight blazes if infrastructure or homes are threatened.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa to suspend advertising on Facebook, Instagram in ongoing disagreement over Online News Act
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the federal government will suspend all its advertising on Facebook and Instagram, after what he called the social media giant Meta's 'unreasonable' and 'irresponsible' decision to pull Canadian news from its platforms in response to the Online News Act.
For the first time in seven years, El Nino is here – what does this mean for Canada?
For the first time in seven years, El Niño is here, setting the stage for a likely surge in global temperatures and more extreme weather, according to the United Nations’ weather agency.
'A resolution': Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975, police said Wednesday.
People vow to boycott Ben & Jerry's after ice cream company marks Canada Day by tweeting about 'stolen land'
People are vowing to boycott Ben & Jerry's ice cream after the company marked Canada Day by tweeting about 'our home on stolen land.'
Young Canadian homeowners consider risks of severe weather when buying a home: survey
A new survey conducted by Leger for Rates.ca and BNN Bloomberg reveals that 64 per cent of young homeowners in Canada consider the risks of severe weather in various locations caused by climate change when choosing where to buy a home.
Canadian missing in Fiji amid reports of tourist vanishing from resort
Global Affairs has confirmed a Canadian is missing in Fiji amid media reports a man vanished from a resort in April.
WATCH | Canada's 'grocery rebate' doesn't deal with underlying affordability problems: expert
Canadians who are eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a one-time payment to help with the rising cost of groceries, but the head of a major food bank says it won't address the deeper issues.
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
World’s first flying car receives approval for test flights in the U.S.
Alef Aeronautics, a California-based startup, has received approval to start testing its 'Model A' flying car from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Here’s a look at what the company calls the 'world’s first real flying car.'
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 10-year-old girl rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle near High Park
A young girl has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle near High Park.
-
Toronto man, 36, in 'complete disbelief' after finding ultra-rare playing card
A Toronto man says he's in 'complete disbelief' after finding an ultra-rare and extremely valuable collectable card.
-
More forest fires burning through Ontario
Ontario is battling at least 89 forest fires as of noon on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area wildfires caused more than $165 million in insured damage
The wildfires in the Tantallon area are estimated to have cost more than $165 million in insured damage, according to figures from the Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc.
-
Inquest scheduled into death of Lexi Daken
A coroner’s inquest has been scheduled into the death of a New Brunswick teenager who died by suicide two years ago.
-
The Maritime hotel brand Wandlyn Inn comes to an end
The Wandlyn Inn name will be gone soon, with the hotel being converted to a Travelodge.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | St. Thomas police release names of child killed in crash, alleged drunk driver
The young boy was one of five people who were struck while on the sidewalk at the intersection of Talbot Street, near Caso Crossing around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Alleged ‘criminal negligence’ leads to child’s death
Two people have been charged after a child under two years old was pronounced dead in Owen Sound.
-
Woodstock police mourn death of police service dog
Members of the Woodstock Police Service are in mourning Wednesday after police service dog (PSD) Taz died in the line of duty while assisting in a drug investigation earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Family of missing paramedic headed to Kashechewan, Ont.
The family of a paramedic believed to have drowned in Kashechewan is headed to the community as search and recovery efforts continue.
-
Small northern Ont. airport assisting MNRF with the reforest fire situation
Through this time of scorch and flame, a small regional airport has been a key pit-stop in helping helicopters refuel before they need to get back in the sky en route to fight these fires.
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collision
Few details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
Calgary
-
Fraudsters posing as Calgary police demand Bitcoin in new cryptocurrency scam
Calgary police are warning the public about a new cryptocurrency scam in which fraudsters pose as officers.
-
Calgary police seek driver who may have witnessed hit-and-run that injured child
Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying a driver believed to have witnessed a hit-and-run in Saddle Ridge last month that seriously injured a child.
-
Alberta premier pledges $30M for drug treatment centre on First Nation near Calgary
The Alberta government is to spend up to $30 million to build a long-term drug addiction treatment facility on the Tsuut'ina First Nation west of Calgary.
Kitchener
-
'It's been a game changer': Kitchener goes green to electrify gear and vehicles
The City of Kitchener is aggressively electrifying its fleet. City officials say so far this year, it’s electrified 60 per cent of its small equipment, such as lawnmowers and weed cutters.
-
Major Kitchener intersection closed after crash
Waterloo regional police say the intersection of Bridgeport Road and Lancaster Road West is blocked due to a collision.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | St. Thomas police release names of child killed in crash, alleged drunk driver
The young boy was one of five people who were struck while on the sidewalk at the intersection of Talbot Street, near Caso Crossing around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
'I was shamed': B.C. teaching assistant fired over OnlyFans site, planning human rights complaint
A Metro Vancouver teaching assistant who was fired for refusing to "immediately cease" all online activity on OnlyFans tells CTV News she was hired a lawyer, and will be filling a human rights complaint.
-
'Foul play' suspected in collision that killed woman, injured man in Cranbrook, B.C.
Mounties in Cranbrook, B.C., say they believe foul play was behind a collision that killed a woman and injured a man over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
5 places in B.C. experienced hottest July 4 on record this year
In the 109 years that temperature records have been kept in Victoria, there has never been a July 4 as hot as Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
SUV driven through side of Edmonton house before suspects ran off: EPS
Police are searching for the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee after the SUV was driven through the side of a home in southeast Edmonton early Wednesday morning.
-
2 more people accused of groping females in West Edmonton Mall waterpark
About two weeks after a 17-year-old boy was arrested at West Edmonton Mall's World Waterpark, two more people are facing allegations that they groped females in the wave pool.
-
Edmonton police to don body cameras starting next week for 6-month trial
About 35 downtown Edmonton officers will be wearing a camera when they hit the street as of Monday.
Windsor
-
Therapy dog program launches for Windsor police employees
There will soon be more dogs at Windsor police facilities.
-
Police seek suspect in brazen car theft
Windsor police are looking to identify a woman who allegedly stole a car from a parking lot on Walker Road last week.
-
Swimming not recommended at four local beaches
Looking for some heat relief? Be careful of which beach you’re taking a dip in.
Regina
-
Regina police dog aids in arrest of man going through parked vehicles
A Regina Police Service dog helped in the arrest of a man in the early hours of Tuesday.
-
Thumbs up emoji costs Sask. farmer $82,000
A Saskatchewan court has ruled that sending someone a thumbs-up emoji could indicate a contractual agreement.
-
Traffic stop for illegally tinted windows led to opium bust, Sask. RCMP say
A simple traffic stop near Indian Head led to officers seizing a total of 10 kilograms of opium poppy pods.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man first to face terrorism, hate charges linked to far-right propaganda
An Ottawa man is the first ever to be charged in Canada with terrorism and hate propaganda offences for advocating a violent, far-right ideology.
-
Pimisi LRT station not built for substantial crowds, Ottawa police say
The Ottawa Police Service says the reason Pimisi Station was restricted on Canada Day is because of the station's design and its inability to handle crowds.
-
Copper wiring theft suspects sought by Ottawa police
Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects wanted in a commercial break and enter in the city's south-east end on June 8.
Saskatoon
-
Thumbs up emoji costs Sask. farmer $82,000
A Saskatchewan court has ruled that sending someone a thumbs-up emoji could indicate a contractual agreement.
-
Sask. Rattlers part ways with head coach after losses
Saskatchewan's CEBL franchise is shuffling out its head coach at the midpoint of an underwhelming season.
-
Thousands of Sask. residents cleaning up after weekend storm
Thousands of Saskatchewan residents were left without power after an intense storm that swept through the province Saturday evening.