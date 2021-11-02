MONTREAL -- Quebec pro football player and Super Bowl champ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has been traded to the New York Jets.

The NFL player confirmed the news in a tweet Tuesday afternoon, saying, "NYC here we come!"

The Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Que. native was sent to the New York Jets in exchange for tight end Dan Brown, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.



The 6'5", 316-pound, Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year, medical doctor and McGill University grad sat out last season to help in long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.



He suffered a broken hand in training camp in August, forcing him to sit out for the first seven games of this season.

He won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, five years after he was drafted by the team.



"You embraced me with open arms and made a French-Canadian feel right at home in the middle of the Midwest," he wrote, while also thanking his Canadian fans for the support, writing in both French and English.

"I'm excited for the next step of my journey and to be a part of the New York Jets organization," he said. "Go Jets!"



Duvernay-Tardif comes to New York where the Jets have an offensive line that relies on veteran starters, save for one rookie, guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.

With 57 career starts, Duvernay-Tardif will bring even more experience to the Jets' lineup.



- With files from CTV News Montreal's Daniel J. Rowe and The Canadian Press