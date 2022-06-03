Quebec National Assembly Speaker François Paradis will not run again

QUEBEC -

The speaker of the National Assembly and CAQ MNA for Lévis, François Paradis, announced Friday that he will not be a candidate in the next provincial election.

The announcement of Paradis' departure comes on the same day it was learned that radio host Bernard Drainville will run for the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ).

A former television host, Paradis entered the National Assembly in 2014, becoming the CAQ's health and social services critic. He was then re-elected in 2018.

His term as president of the National Assembly from 2018 to 2022 was notably marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released Friday, Premier François Legault paid tribute to the MNA.

"I am very proud that François has chosen to put his experience and determination at the service of the citizens of Levis and Quebecers for eight years," he said.

"An excellent communicator, he made a difference at a pivotal moment for our political party. I also want to thank him for his great rigor as President of the National Assembly," he added.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 3, 2022