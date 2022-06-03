Bernard Drainville, creator of Quebec values charter, back in politics with CAQ
A prominent Quebec radio host and the man behind the Parti Quebecois's controversial values charter is making a return to provincial politics, this time under the Coalition Avenir Quebec banner.
The news of Bernard Drainville's political run with Premier Francois Legault's party was confirmed Friday to The Canadian Press by a reliable source. Drainville, a former minister with the sovereigntist PQ, will be a star candidate in the Quebec City region in next October's provincial election.
Drainville's decision to join the CAQ prompted federalist members of Legault's cabinet on Friday to try and assuage concerns the party is preparing a push for Quebec independence.
"The CAQ is not sovereigntist; our caucus will not promote sovereignty," Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon said on Friday in response to the news about Drainville.
Drainville is known for presenting a so-called values charter when he was in government in 2013. The charter called for people who wear religious symbols to be prohibited from working in public institutions
LISTEN ON CJAD 800 RADIO: Tom Mulcair: Legault and the CAQ are loading up on sovereignists
The idea for the charter fell when the PQ was defeated in the 2014 election, but the Coalition Avenir Quebec took up the secularism mantle and adopted Bill 21 in 2019. That law prohibits certain public employees -- such as judges, teachers and police officers -- from wearing religious symbols at work.
Montreal radio station 98.5 FM said Drainville, who will turn 59 next week, resigned Thursday from the midday radio show he had hosted for six years. There had been rumours for several months that Legault was courting him, but Drainville had steadfastly denied it, having said very recently he renewed a very lucrative contract with Cogeco, the station's owner.
He could run in Levis, a Quebec City-area riding that became available as the Speaker of Quebec's legislature, Francois Paradis, announced he will not seek a third term. An official announcement is expected later.
Drainville worked as a journalist between 1989 and 2007 before jumping to provincial politics with the PQ. He was elected four times between 2007 and 2014. Under Pauline Marois's short-lived minority government from 2012-14, he held the title of minister responsible for democratic institutions and citizenship participation. He was briefly the PQ house leader between September 2015 and June 2016, before leaving politics.
His former party accused him on Friday of political opportunism. PQ member Pascal Berube said Drainville is serving "political ambitions" rather than staying faithful to convictions, as the CAQ is riding high in the polls compared to the PQ.
Drainville went easy on the Legault government during his radio show in recent years, Berube accused.
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, co-spokesperson for the third-party Quebec solidaire, said he was convinced that recruiting Drainville was proof Legault intended to focus the next election campaign on religious symbols and immigration.
The Quebec Liberals suggested Drainville's arrival is a sign the CAQ is not-so-secretly interested in campaigning for Quebec to break away from Canada. Liberal member Marc Tanguay noted that the CAQ recently recruited Caroline St-Hilaire -- a former Bloc Quebecois MP and the spouse of ex-PQ minister Maka Kotto -- to run in October.
Drainville did not respond to repeated requests for comment on Friday.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 3, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Advocates frustrated with inaction over missing and murdered Indigenous women
Three years after the final report into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls was released, advocates say little has been accomplished to prevent further deaths.
TREND LINE | 'People are grumpy, they opted for a pragmatic alternative': Pollster on Ford's win, impact on federal parties
The impact of Ontario's election night result that led to a decisive victory for the Progressive Conservatives will no doubt reverberate beyond provincial politics into the backrooms of federal party headquarters, says pollster Nik Nanos.
NEW | Right to disconnect law comes into effect in Ontario
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2.
Tory MP who won't disclose vaccine status asked to leave House of Commons precinct
A Conservative MP who refuses to disclose her vaccination status tried to access the House of Commons precinct after a COVID-19 vaccination mandate was imposed last year and was required to leave.
Alberta couple discovers dinosaur bone on new property
An Alberta couple discovered a large dinosaur bone while hiking on their new property.
Property battle between 2 friends results in precedent-setting B.C. Supreme Court case
When four queer friends decided to buy property together in 2001, they never imagined the side-by-side duplex would play a central role in setting legal precedent.
Canada firmer than ever in support of Ukraine after 100 days of war: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada is more resolute than ever in its support for Ukraine as its war with Russia continues after 100 days.
Buffalo 911 dispatcher fired after mishandling call during supermarket shooting
A 911 dispatcher who mishandled a call from a Buffalo supermarket manager during the fatal May shooting was fired on Thursday, the Erie County Department of Personnel confirmed to CNN.
Prince Harry and Meghan experience mixed reaction on their return to U.K.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were greeted with cheers and some jeers as they joined the Royal Family at a thanksgiving service on Friday for Queen Elizabeth, their first public appearance together in Britain since quitting royal duties.
Toronto
-
Jurors in Hoggard trial to review more testimony after saying they're deadlocked
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard are expected to continue reviewing testimony this morning as deliberations continue for a fifth day.
-
These major Toronto roadways will be closed this weekend
Drivers in Toronto should be aware of some major road closures happening across the city this weekend.
-
Who voted for Doug Ford? Here's the breakdown
Despite winning a majority with 83 seats in the legislature, Ontario's Progressive Conservatives failed to gain much in terms of voter shares.
Atlantic
-
Families of N.S. mass shooting victims end boycott, will return to inquiry hearings
Lawyers representing the relatives of victims of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will retake their seats at next week's mass casualty commission hearings.
-
'So grateful and so speechless': Ukrainian refugees get settled in Nova Scotia
Ukrainians who arrived in Halifax Thursday night are expressing gratitude for the opportunity to come to Canada.
-
Results come back negative on suspected case of monkeypox in New Brunswick
The suspected case of monkeypox announced earlier this week in New Brunswick has been deemed negative by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.
London
-
Police say large pruning knife used to threaten people in north London
A London man has been charged after police say people were threatened with a large knife in north London.
-
London police requesting the public’s help after Wednesday hit-and-run
The London Police Service is appealing to the public for help in identifying a driver after a hit-and-run left a pedestrian with serious injuries earlier this week.
-
Youth-led video honours Afzaal family
A local youth-led organization, created to bring education and awareness to Islamophobia, has put out a powerful video to honour their friend Yumnah Afzaal.
Northern Ontario
-
Man wanted in Sault shooting arrested
The search for the second suspect wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting last weekend in Sault Ste. Marie has been arrested, police say.
-
Demand still high for bikes in Sudbury, especially electric ones
Even after two years of a steady increase, bicycling continues to be a hot commodity and more recently, there has been a sudden spike in demand for e-bikes as fuel prices soar.
-
Jurors in Hoggard sex assault trial asked whether they have reached an impasse
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard sought more assistance from the court Friday as deliberations continued for a fourth day.
Calgary
-
'Shed so many tears': Family grieves death of Calgary police officer and fire investigator
The family of a 25-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service says he has died in a Florida hospital.
-
National handgun freeze key feature of federal Liberals' new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled Monday by the federal Liberals.
-
'Racehorses of the sky': racing pigeons trained to navigate home, be good neighbours, Calgary pigeon-keepers say.
Keeping pigeons has been a hobby or passion for some Calgary residents for more than 100 years, and now keepers of racing pigeons say they aren't ruffled by new license requirements.
Kitchener
-
Here’s who was elected in Waterloo Region and surrounding area
Voters in southwestern Ontario haven't changed the political map too drastically, but have sent some new faces to Queen's Park, including the province's only Independent MPP-elect.
-
Police say string of robberies in Waterloo region may be tied to the same group
Police have been investigating a series of violent robberies since October 2021, and they now believe more than 15 of them are connected to the same group.
-
Police looking for man considered armed and dangerous in Waterloo region
Waterloo regional police have released the name and photo of a man they believe is in the region and is considered armed and dangerous.
Vancouver
-
'This is not right': B.C. cancer patient's chemo treatment delayed because of staff shortages
A Maple Ridge, B.C., man battling Stage 4 cancer says a recent chemotherapy appointment was cancelled due to staffing shortages.
-
Man arrested in connection with Trina Hunt homicide, police say
Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of Port Moody, B.C., resident Trina Hunt.
-
What’s happening with Silver Alerts in B.C.?
During the 2020 provincial election, John Horgan promised an NDP government would implement a Silver Alert system in B.C.
Edmonton
-
Power boaters asked to stay off North Saskatchewan River due to low water levels
Boaters using motorized craft are being told to stay off the North Saskatchewan River by Edmonton emergency crews as water levels remain extremely low.
-
T-Birds clip Oil Kings 2-1 in WHL championship opener
The Seattle Thunderbirds scored the first two goals on Friday night and then hung on to defeat the host Edmonton Oil Kings 2-1 in the first game of the Western Hockey League's championship series.
-
2 hospitalized after SUV crashes into motorcycle
Two people riding a motorcycle in north central Edmonton were taken to hospital after a crash with an SUV Friday evening.
Windsor
-
Shots fired at Riverside Drive home in Tecumseh, OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after an unknown person with a gun allegedly fired multiple rounds at an occupied home on Riverside Drive in Tecumseh Thursday night.
-
Windsor West had Ontario's lowest voter turnout last election — and it got even lower this year
After ranking lowest in terms of voter turnout four years ago, the riding of Windsor West saw even less of its voters take to the polls in the 2022 provincial election.
-
NEW
NEW | Right to disconnect law comes into effect in Ontario
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2.
Regina
-
'We can’t build a strong Canada without municipalities': PM highlights importance of collaboration in post-pandemic economic recovery
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave his annual address to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities virtually Friday.
-
Regina residents smash printers at fundraiser for Carmichael Outreach
Inspired by the movie Office Space, Webb's Office Equipment decided their fundraiser for Carmichael Outreach would help those participating take out some frustrations.
-
'I was in total shock': Regina resident wins top prize of $200K on scratch ticket
A Regina resident is $200,000 richer after she won the top prize on her scratch ticket.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa motorists paying new record price at the pumps
Prices jumped five cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations overnight to 211.9 cents a litre.
-
4,400 customers briefly lose power in Stittsville area
Hydro Ottawa reported a power outage in Stittsville, affecting more than 4,400 customers Saturday morning.
-
Ottawa Airport sees busiest day of 2022 as tourism season comes alive
According to the Ottawa International Airport Authority, June 2 saw 4,653 passengers depart the airport on flights.
Saskatoon
-
1 dead, 4 charged following Cumberland House Cree Nation standoff
A man is dead following a standoff with police on Cumberland House Cree Nation.
-
Second person arrested in Megan Gallagher’s death makes first court appearance
The second person arrested in connection to a Saskatoon woman’s death appeared in provincial court Friday morning.
-
Graduating Indigenous students at U of S honoured ahead of convocation
More than 60 Indigenous students at the University of Saskatchewan were honoured at a ceremony on Friday ahead of their convocation next week.