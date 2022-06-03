Bernard Drainville to return to provincial politics, this time with the CAQ

Former Parti Québécois (PQ) minister Bernard Drainville is returning to provincial politics, this time to run with the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).

The news was confirmed to The Canadian Press by a reliable source.

The 58-year-old will be leaving his post as host of the noon show on Montreal radio station 98.5 FM.

Drainville, remembered as the father of the controversial Quebec Charter of Values, will run in a Quebec City-area riding, according to 98.5 FM Friday morning.

The former PQ minister, who hosted the noon show for six years, apparently submitted his resignation to his employers on Thursday evening.

After a long career as a journalist from 1989 to 2007, Drainville was elected four times as the PQ member for Marie-Victorin, in the Montérégie, from 2007 to 2014.

He was the minister for democratic institutions and citizen participation from September 2012 to April 2014 and the official opposition House leader from September 2015 to June 2016, when he left politics.

The Quebec election is slated for Oct. 3.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 3, 2022.