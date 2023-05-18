Quebec Muslim groups sue government over prayer room ban in schools
Quebec Muslim groups are taking the provincial government to court over its recently enacted prayer room ban in public schools.
The groups filed a motion this week in Superior Court seeking a judicial review of the ban as well as a judgment to have it declared unconstitutional.
They say the changes announced on April 19 violate the right to freedom of religion and of association, and discriminate against Muslims.
Education Minister Bernard Drainville ordered the ban after reports of at least two Montreal-area schools permitting students to gather on school property for prayer.
Drainville said the concept of prayer rooms runs counter to Quebec's policy of official secularism.
The plaintiffs, which include several Muslim groups from the Montreal area, say the decision to go before the courts was a last resort and came after extensive consultation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberal gun control bill instilling assault-style firearm definition passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
WestJet cancels 100-plus flights as pilot strike looms and customers scramble
WestJet cancelled more than 100 flights on Thursday after talks with the pilots' union hit a 'critical impasse,' throwing travel plans into turmoil for thousands of passengers ahead of the May long weekend.
Tiff Macklem stresses need for vigilance, points to household debt as key risk in Canada's financial system
The Bank of Canada highlighted early signs of financial stress among Canadian households as one of the key risks in the financial system. The unprecedented increase in interest rates has raised the costs for households, a vulnerability if a recession were to occur.
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
Ontario announces break up of Peel Region, cities to become independent by 2025
The Doug Ford government is breaking up the Region of Peel, paving the way for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become independent cities by 2025.
While most real estate markets see monthly gains, here's where home prices are falling
While average home prices in most real estate markets have been rising since January, some cities are seeing costs drop, according to the latest data from the Canadian Real Estate Association. CTVNews.ca has put together a list of properties currently on sale in these markets and other major cities across Canada.
Prince Harry and Meghan's run from paparazzi is another episode in battle royale with the media
The latest chapter in the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan's treatment by the tabloid media would likely only fuel Harry's fury at the media as well as his greatest fear that his wife could meet the same fate as his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash while being chased by paparazzi.
Here's why celebrities are interested in buying a Canadian hockey team
With a lot of interest in buying the Ottawa Senators, one expert explains why celebrities are involving themselves with bids to purchase the NHL team.
Summertime sadness: How to combat seasonal depression in the spring, summer months
As the weather begins to get warmer, some people experiencing a shift in mood triggering anxiety or depression could be experiencing seasonal affective disorder, explains one mental health expert.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces break up of Peel Region, cities to become independent by 2025
The Doug Ford government is breaking up the Region of Peel, paving the way for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become independent cities by 2025.
-
Bird collides with roller coaster, explodes over Canada's Wonderland guests
A Canada's Wonderland guest is less than pleased following an unfortunate collision between the Leviathan roller coaster and a bird.
-
This is what Peel Region separating means for Mississauga, Brampton, and Caledon
The Ontario government will dissolve the Region of Peel by 2025. Here's what that means for Brampton and Mississauga.
Atlantic
-
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after stabbing in Saint John
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after police say he was stabbed in Saint John, N.B.
-
No charges in case of man who died when struck by bus at Halifax terminal
Halifax police have decided not to lay charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a city bus last fall at a busy terminal.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting: Government commits more money to mental health programs
The Nova Scotia government has announced more mental health resources for people who live in the three counties most affected by the mass shooting in April 2020 that killed 22 people.
London
-
Sarnia, Ont. hoping to be exempted from Bill 60, controversial new health care act
In what could become a first, the city of Sarnia is hoping to opt out of Bill 60, the province’s new health care act. That’s the new law that will allow some surgeries and other procedures to be performed at private health clinics under OHIP.
-
$25,000 in damages to 80 year old trees
Damage is estimated at $25,000 after significant damage was caused to a couple of 80-year-old maple trees in Mitchell.
-
Mixed bag of weather expected for Victoria Day long weekend
As Londoners prepare to flock away to the beach and their cottages for the first long weekend of the summer, it’ll be a mixed bag as far as the forecast goes, with sunshine, rain, and the chance of thunderstorms.
Northern Ontario
-
Public warned about 'Broken Phone Scam'
The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre has received reports of emergency text messages claiming to be from a loved one stating they dropped or damaged their cell and is using someone else's.
-
Extensive damage following fire at Timmins restaurant
A fire broke out at a popular Timmins restaurant Wednesday. Flames and smoke could be seen billowing out the top of the Swiss Chalet/Harvey's on Algonquin Boulevard East.
-
Northern Ontario First Nation sues province, feds, over land claim
An Ontario First Nation has filed a lawsuit against the province and the federal government alleging a large swath of its land was stolen.
Calgary
-
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
-
Johnson out of UCP caucus if elected after transgender students comments: Smith
If the United Conservative Party candidate who compared transgender students to feces in food is elected, she will not sit as a member of the party, Leader Danielle Smith says.
-
LIVE at 6
LIVE at 6 | Danielle Smith, Rachel Notley to face off in Alberta leaders debate Thursday
Thursday evening, the leaders of Alberta's two largest political parties will debate the most important topics heading into the May 29 election.
Kitchener
-
Local Muslim leaders address incident at Kitchener, Ont. DriveTest centre
The Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims have called a news conference to address what police describe as a hate-motivated incident at a DriveTest centre in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Heavy machinery lift train cars back on track after derailment in North Dumfries
Crews are working to get train cars back on the track the day after a derailment in North Dumfries Township.
-
Seven charged following alleged Kitchener group assault
Seven people were arrested and charged Wednesday evening after police say they were involved in an assault in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
Langley getting new elementary school by 2025, Eby says
A new elementary school will be built in Langley, the provincial government announced Thursday.
-
WestJet strike: Here's how many Vancouver flights are affected so far
With negotiations between WestJet and its pilots' union still at what the airline calls a "critical impasse," flight cancellations began across the country Thursday.
-
'Serial fraudster' wanted Canada-wide considered armed and dangerous: VPD
Vancouver police are searching for an alleged "serial fraudster" who they say has a history of violence, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Edmonton
-
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
-
Johnson out of UCP caucus if elected after transgender students comments: Smith
If the United Conservative Party candidate who compared transgender students to feces in food is elected, she will not sit as a member of the party, Leader Danielle Smith says.
-
LIVE at 6
LIVE at 6 | Danielle Smith, Rachel Notley to face off in Alberta leaders debate Thursday
Thursday evening, the leaders of Alberta's two largest political parties will debate the most important topics heading into the May 29 election.
Windsor
-
Windsor officer penalized for $50 donation to Freedom Convoy movement
Windsor police Const. Michael Jason Brisco learned Thursday he must forfeit 80 hours as a penalty for being found guilty of one count of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act (PSA).
-
Three children escape west Windsor house fire now deemed 'suspicious'
Windsor police say three children got out safely in a house fire that they are now investigating as “suspicious” on the west side.
-
Bargaining priorities determined for Detroit Three automakers negotiations
The Unifor Special Auto Council has determined the bargaining priorities as the union prepares for upcoming negotiations with the Detroit Three automakers - Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.
Regina
-
17-year-old May long weekend alcohol ban lifted for Sask. parks
The province has announced that alcohol will once again be allowed in Saskatchewan provincial parks over the May long weekend.
-
Here's a look at Sask.'s highway construction plan for 2023
Highway construction season officially started in Saskatchewan on Wednesday with the province unveiling its list of projects for the summer months.
-
Trial for Riders' Jake Dolegala charged with impaired driving set to begin
A trial for Saskatchewan Roughriders’ quarterback Jake Dolegala is scheduled to begin on Thursday in Regina Provincial Court.
Ottawa
-
'The ultimate sacrifice:' Thousands gather to remember fallen OPP officer
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller was a gentle giant, beloved mentor and exemplary police officer, those who know him said at his funeral. But above all, he was a dedicated and loving family man.
-
WestJet cancels some flights out of Ottawa as pilot strike looms
WestJet has cancelled six flights out of the Ottawa International Airport ahead of a possible strike by 1,800 pilots on Friday morning.
-
Gatineau, Que. home for sale after decade long legal fight
The Gatineau, Que. home at the centre of a 10-year legal fight over its proximity to the road is now on the market for nearly $3.5 million.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. court sentences third person in death of Megan Gallagher
A third person has been sentenced for dumping Megan Gallagher's body in the South Saskatchewan River in 2020.
-
Sask. mother says school failed her after son's alleged sexual assault by 'bully'
A Saskatchewan mother felt she was left with no other choice but to pull her 11-year-old boy out of school following an alleged sexual assault by another student
-
With no water or equipment, Sask. man stares down wildfire and wins
A Saskatchewan man literally fought fire with fire in order to spare his cabin from an encroaching blaze.