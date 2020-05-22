MONTREAL -- Museums, libraries and drive-in theatres across Quebec will reopen May 29, Quebec Culture and Communications Minister Nathalie Roy announced Friday.

At libraries, only the lending services will be available, Roy added, not any of the other activities or services that those institutions may offer.

Roy also announced that recording studios in Quebec can reopen as of June 1, as can concert halls and other performance venues, but for the sole purpose of recording concerts or shows without an audience present.

Physical distancing and other public health directives aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 will be in place at all cultural institutions that will be reopening, Roy said.

There are now 3,865 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Friday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 46,141.

That’s up 65 from the 3,800 deaths reported Thursday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 646 from the 45,495 announced a day earlier.

There are 1,479 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Friday, down 25 from the 1,504 reported Thursday. Of those in a hospital, 171 are in intensive care, down five from the 176 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Friday is 13,819, up 492 from the 13,327 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed 12,654 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, up 1,055 from the 11,599 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior)

Roy, Quebec Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault, Horacio Arruda, the province’s national director of public health, and Mylene Drouin, Montreal's director pf public health, are providing Quebec’s daily COVID-19 update from Place des Arts in Montreal.

This is a developing story that will be updated.