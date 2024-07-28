Quebec municipalities using artificial intelligence to track tree cover, cars, pools
Municipalities in Quebec’s capital region have recently begun using artificial intelligence to track everything from tree cover to cars -- and even backyard pools.
The Communauté métropolitaine de Québec, which groups Quebec City and its suburbs, says the groundbreaking project will help member municipalities achieve their environmental targets, assess parking availability and monitor urban development. But as more Canadian cities adopt AI tools, experts warn they need to think carefully about how they’re using the technology, and whether the public is fully on board.
Frédérick Lafrance, geomatics development manager at CMQuébec, said the organization has trained a deep learning model on high-definition aerial photos of Quebec City and the surrounding region taken in 2021. The AI model can pick out and highlight several different features, including buildings, trees, vehicles, swimming pools, backyard trampolines and jungle gyms.
“The performance is equivalent or very similar to a human,” he said in a recent interview. “Except that the speed of execution is much greater, so we can do a lot of work in very little time."
The data can be used in different ways. Lafrance said Quebec City and many surrounding municipalities have targets for urban greening and tree cover, and artificial intelligence is a natural tool to measure progress. Conversely, it can also measure how much green space has been converted to asphalt over time.
Municipalities could also use the images to see whether there’s enough parking in different areas, he said. And tracking backyard pools could help cities decide where to send inspectors.
“That information is difficult to obtain because it requires a lot of manual labour,” he said. “So we’re offering a service that shows them where the pools are, and they can use that to follow up.”
A new set of aerial photos is being taken this summer, Lafrance said, and he hopes to analyze them this winter. He’s also hoping to apply the technology to photos taken as far back as the mid-20th century to assess how the region has developed over time. The 2021 images are currently available through the provincial government’s open data portal.
Lafrance said he believes CMQuébec is the first municipal body in Quebec to use AI in this way, though he thinks it’s only a matter of time before other big cities adopt similar tools.
Renee Sieber, an associate professor of geography at McGill University who studies artificial intelligence, said municipalities across the country are already using AI in a range of ways.
Edmonton, for example, has used artificial intelligence as part of a project that uses remote cameras to monitor wildlife entering the city. Montreal and Toronto have experimented with AI to reduce traffic congestion, and Montreal’s transit agency is working on a pilot project to use AI to prevent suicide in the city’s subway system by scanning CCTV footage for signs that someone is in distress.
Still, Sieber cautioned that some applications of AI raise more concerns than others.
“There’s a big difference between a tree and a backyard swimming pool,” she said, adding that cities can use such technology to help find minor violations – pools without fences, for example, or illegal sheds in people’s backyards.
“I'm always wary of cities that don't have clearly identified objectives … because that increases the potential for mission creep,” she said. “Frankly, people don’t like to be surveilled from above, and it’s very different from having a building inspector walk around and peek into someone's backyard …. It creeps people out.”
In the case of Quebec City, Lafrance pointed out, the aerial images already exist, and the AI isn’t revealing information that couldn’t already be tracked manually – it would just be much slower. The image resolution is sharp enough to differentiate between a car, an SUV and a truck, for example, but not to identify the make and model of individual cars, let alone licence plate numbers.
There are wide-ranging possibilities for municipalities that want to make use of artificial intelligence applied to images. Google has used a combination of aerial images and AI to estimate tree cover in hundreds of cities around the world, including Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.
Richard Khoury, a computer science professor at Université Laval, said the Quebec data could be used to assess the value of different properties and to target less-developed areas for urban development projects.
But AI has the potential to reveal more than just the number of trees and cars in a neighbourhood.
A 2017 U.S. study used deep learning to identify the make and model of cars in 50 million images from Google Street View. The researchers found that cities where sedans outnumbered pickup trucks had an 88 per cent chance of voting Democrat, while cities with more pickups than sedans had an 82 per cent chance of voting Republican.
The authors presented their findings as a powerful tool for researchers and policymakers, but also pointed to important ethical questions. “It is clear that public data should not be used to compromise reasonable privacy expectations of individual citizens, and this will be a central concern moving forward,” they wrote.
Sieber said municipalities need to think about how the public will respond to their use of artificial intelligence. “No tool is neutral,” she said. “When you talk about trustworthiness in AI, there’s an issue of performance … but there’s also an issue of social acceptance. If you’re invisibly surveilling people, you’re not increasing social acceptance, probably.”
-This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sunday, July 28, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Trudeau announces dates for Manitoba and Quebec byelections
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the dates for two federal byelections to be held on September 16, according to a government release Sunday morning.
Government withholding funding 'related to suspended Canada Soccer officials'
Canadian sports minister Carla Qualtrough said Sunday that the government is withholding some of Canada Soccer's funding following a spying scandal involving the women's soccer team at the Paris Games.
How 'cat lady' became an insult for women of a certain age
The stereotypical 'cat lady' is one of pop culture’s most bizarre characters — and easiest punching bags. Here's how it rose to infamy.
Parks Canada official says wildfire in Jasper National Park could burn for months
A Parks Canada official says a wildfire that's destroyed hundreds of structures in the town of Jasper and continues to burn out-of-control in the national park could still be burning months from now.
With Trudeau's Liberals in trouble, is Mark Carney the answer?
With the Liberals' consistently poor polling numbers, and rumours Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be working to get former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney into politics, political strategists weigh in on whether the former central banker could be the answer to the party's woes.
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Canadian politicians have been trying to tackle grocery prices, which have risen significantly in just a few years amid overall inflation and higher interest rates.
Leaking shipwrecks pose threats, marine biologist warns
Long lost in the depths of the ocean, shipwrecks from decades ago pose a threat to ecosystems and humans today, and the problem is getting worse, according to a marine biologist.
Mudslide kills 15 people near tourist site in China as rains from tropical storm Gaemi drench region
Fifteen people were killed after a mudslide hit a homestay house in a tourist area in southeastern China on Sunday as heavy rains from what remained of a tropical storm drenched the region, state media said.
Paris Olympics organizers say they meant no disrespect with 'Last Supper' tableau
Paris Olympics organizers apologized Sunday to anyone who was offended by a tableau that evoked Leonardo da Vinci’s 'The Last Supper' during the glamorous opening ceremony.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
WB Highway 401 at Dixie in Mississauga reopens after motorcyclist killed in 5-vehicle crash
A motorcyclist has died following a five-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga early Sunday morning, say police.
-
1 person seriously injured in overnight stabbing in downtown Toronto
One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an early morning stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square, say paramedics.
-
2 officers injured after armed man walks into Pickering police station
Two police officers have been injured in an interaction with a man who walked into a Pickering police station with a firearm Saturday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
'If I have no choice, I'm going to have to live in my car': Tenants fight to stay in Ottawa apartment building
Tenants who are being evicted from their 16-storey apartment building on Richmond Road are banding together, holding a rally on Saturday, outside the place they call home.
-
Little Italy business community reacts to Highway 417 disruptions
Ottawa continues to experience heavy traffic on streets along Highway 417 while construction crews replace the Preston Street overpass.
-
Ottawa poet wins RBC PEN Canada New Voices Award
An Ottawa poet, Nancy Hugget, has won the RBC PEN Canada NEW Voices Award, marking the oldest recipient of the annual honour.
Atlantic
-
Five people injured after men exchange gunfire at Halifax park
Halifax Regional Police is investigating after five people were injured in a shooting at Africville Park in Halifax on Saturday.
-
Springhill celebrates 35th anniversary of Anne Murray Centre with meet and greet
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill marked its 35th anniversary in grand style Saturday, as 140 devoted fans gathered for a special VIP meet and greet to celebrate the iconic singer and her enduring legacy.
-
Swimmers take a deep breath as they travel across Northumberland Strait
The Big Swim is back for another trip across the Northumberland Strait this week, bringing together 34 swimmers
N.L.
-
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim of alleged Manitoulin Island abduction found safe, 2 arrested: OPP
Police in northern Ontario say the victim of a reported abduction on Manitoulin Island has been found, and a third suspect has been identified.
-
Alleged teenage sexual predator arrested in northern Ont.
A northern Ontario teen facing almost 20 serious charges in relation to alleged incidents that happened in Kapuskasing, Ont. over three years, police say.
-
85 drug, firearm charges laid in drug bust at Sault Ste. Marie apartment
A total of 85 drug and firearm-related charges have been laid against five suspects following a raid at a Sault Ste. Marie apartment, police say.
London
-
Youth charged with assault with a weapon in St. Thomas
St. Thomas police have charged a youth with assault with a weapon following an incident in the south end of the city.
-
St. Thomas police looking to identify suspects in theft
The St. Thomas Police Service (STPS) is looking to identify suspects in relation to a theft.
-
Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries, driver flees: Police
A cyclist has suffered serious life-threatening injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Long Point, Norfolk County.
Kitchener
-
Stabbing in Uptown Waterloo sends man, young girl to hospital
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
-
Two vehicles damaged in downtown Kitchener crash
One vehicle ended up on its side after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Kitchener on Friday night.
-
Lottery tickets worth $1M and $100K sold in Kitchener and Guelph
If you purchased a Lotto Max ticket in Kitchener or Guelph this week, you’ll want to check those numbers!
Windsor
-
Government withholding funding 'related to suspended Canada Soccer officials'
Canadian sports minister Carla Qualtrough said Sunday that the government is withholding some of Canada Soccer's funding following a spying scandal involving the women's soccer team at the Paris Games.
-
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Canadian politicians have been trying to tackle grocery prices, which have risen significantly in just a few years amid overall inflation and higher interest rates.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Windsor’s first dog fashion show has canines wagging in style
Downtown Windsor let the dogs out this weekend and put them on the runway for the city’s first dog fashion show.
Barrie
-
Midland hoping for more ridership in beach transit service
The Town of Midland hopes to see more usage of the new weekend beach transit service, a pilot program that provides affordable, on-demand transit between Midland and Balm Beach.
-
Open Air Dunlop car show takes over downtown Barrie
Hundreds of classic and exotic cars will take over downtown Barrie on Saturday.
-
Midland man arrested in drug bust
A man was arrested after police seized cocaine, cash and a replica air pistol in a Midland residence.
Vancouver
-
Cool, wet weather helping wildfire fight in B.C.
Wildfire officials says the risk level in British Columbia is improving thanks to rainfall and cooler temperatures in many parts of the province.
-
Unusual property assessment appeal seeks to increase, not lower, Surrey home's value
A Surrey homeowner recently won an appeal of their property assessment, but unlike most people who appeal their homes' value, they weren't trying to get it reduced.
-
'It was just a being of its own': Golden, B.C., resident recounts escape from wildfire
Natasha Shoemaker couldn't believe how quickly the flames spread near Golden, B.C., Wednesday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Cool, wet weather helping wildfire fight in B.C.
Wildfire officials says the risk level in British Columbia is improving thanks to rainfall and cooler temperatures in many parts of the province.
-
'It was just a being of its own': Golden, B.C., resident recounts escape from wildfire
Natasha Shoemaker couldn't believe how quickly the flames spread near Golden, B.C., Wednesday night.
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Winnipeg
-
'I really love sports': Manitoba teen looking to take the next step in his sporting life
A Winnipeg teen hopes to push his sporting acumen to another level. Devin Guziak, 14, is a multi-sport athlete who plays hockey, football, and track and field.
-
Severe weather, tornadoes possible for southeastern Manitoba
The humidity could spell trouble for parts of the province Saturday, with potential for severe thunderstorms, hail and tornadoes.
-
Manitoba butterfly enthusiasts raise monarchs to protect endangered species
Some self-proclaimed Manitoba “monarch butterfly enthusiasts” are working hard this summer to make sure the endangered species remains in full flight for years to come.
Calgary
-
Olympics pre-race triathlon event in Seine River canceled over water quality concerns
A 2024 Olympics pre-race triathlon event planned for Paris' Seine River was cancelled Sunday as concerns persist over water quality.
-
Tsuut'ina Nation celebrates culture with powwow, rodeo and other festivities at Redwood Meadows
The Tsuut’ina Nation is hosting a powwow that keeps getting bigger and better this weekend.
-
Paris Olympics organizers say they meant no disrespect with 'Last Supper' tableau
Paris Olympics organizers apologized Sunday to anyone who was offended by a tableau that evoked Leonardo da Vinci’s 'The Last Supper' during the glamorous opening ceremony.
Edmonton
-
Parks Canada official says wildfire in Jasper National Park could burn for months
A Parks Canada official says a wildfire that's destroyed hundreds of structures in the town of Jasper and continues to burn out-of-control in the national park could still be burning months from now.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Jasper wildfire largest in 100 years, expected to burn for months: Officials
Officials say the Jasper wildfire, which tore through the townsite on Wednesday, is the largest the national park has recorded in 100 years.
-
What is still standing in Jasper, including the town's namesake bear statue, and what isn't
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
Regina
-
'I'm stuck': Regina mom seeking help to get daughter to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto
A Regina mom is raising money to get her daughter the care she needs in Toronto.
-
Moose Jaw man suffers apparent stab wounds, 1 man charged
One man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after an aggravated assault in Moose Jaw on Friday.
-
Water rescue team reminding residents about water safety, introducing life saving equipment
The Amphibious Response Support Unit at Echo Valley Provincial Park quickly sprung into action Friday afternoon to help with a rescue.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hosts youth ball hockey nationals
The Canadian ball hockey association national youth final was hosted in Saskatoon on Saturday.
-
Crews respond to two early morning fires in Saskatoon
Saskatoon firefighters responded to two separate structure fires early Saturday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Saskatchewan weekend temperatures in seasonal range
After another week of heat warnings across Saskatchewan, temperatures will be dipping back into the seasonal range for the weekend.