MONTREAL -- A new survey shows Quebec men are most opposed to the idea of a COVID-19 curfew in all of Canada.

Curfews were put in place amid the pandemic in certain countries in an effort to limit the spread of the disease -- and the idea has been discussed across certain Canadian provinces.

Quebec men were the most opposed among the survey's respondents, at 36 per cent, followed by Ontario at 31.3 per cent and Alberta at 29.1.

The opposition is particularly noticeable among Quebec men aged between 18 and 34 -- 47.8 per cent of which are opposed, followed by 45.7 per cent in Ontario and 41.7 per cent in the Maritimes for the same age group. Least opposed are men in the prairies at 20 per cent.

Those numbers drop to 31.8 per cent, 25.6 per cent and 21.1 per cent among men aged 35 and up in Quebec, Ontario and the Maritimes. Quebec men are still most opposed to the idea, followed, however, by Alberta at 30.9 per cent for this age group.

Quebec women are also most opposed to the idea among Canadian women -- though they don't oppose as strongly as Quebec men.

The same trend can be observed within the 18-34 age group for women -- 37 per cent of Quebec women oppose the idea, followed by 34.6 per cent in Ontario and 33.3 per cent in both the Maritimes and Alberta. Least opposed are women in the Prairies, at 6.7 per cent.

Those numbers drop among Quebec women aged 35 and up -- 20.9 per cent of which are opposed to the idea, compared to 21.5 per cent in British Columbia.

People in Ottawa and Montreal are most opposed to a curfew compared to other large Canadian cities -- at 31.4 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively. Least opposed is Vancouver, at 11.8 per cent.

Unsurprisingly, the survey showed a linked between fear of the disease and support of a potential curfew. Just over 62 per cent of Canadians who oppose the idea say they are not afraid of COVID-19 at all.

The survey, conducted by the Association for Canadian Studies, was conducted between Nov. 6 and 8 online among 1,534 Canadians. No margin of error can be associated with a non-probability sample but in comparison, a similar survey with a probability sample would have a margin of error of +2.52 per cent, 19 times out of 20.