Quebec mayors want public transit to be a priority

With the Quebec government budget due to be presented in two weeks, some mayors are calling on the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) to make public transit a "true priority."

The mayors insist public transit is a "cornerstone" for a more sustainable and accessible future, but it "requires a major investment that must happen quickly."

Although municipalities say they want to develop their transit services, some, such as Granby and Gaspé, can't afford their own bus fleet.

The signatories of the Union des municipalités du Québec (UMQ) press release lament that numerous projects won't see the light of day because of a lack of money.

"Public transit is a key element in the success of economic development projects, and above all, an essential lever for achieving our ambitious objectives in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and sustainable land use planning," they state.

The press release is signed by 50 mayors, including Valérie Plante (Montreal), Bruno Marchand (Quebec City), Catherine Fournier (Longueuil) and Stéphane Boyer (Laval).

Quebec Finance Minister Éric Girard is expected to table his budget on March 12.

The Quebec government has already indicated that the deficit could be larger than expected, but it doesn't plan to impose tax increases.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 28, 2024.