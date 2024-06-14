Quebec man seriously injured after being run over by his own vehicle

MONTREAL
Montreal

    Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries Thursday after being run over by his own vehicle in Saint-Georges, Beauce, about 100 kilometres south of Quebec City.

    Police say they have reason to believe the incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. while the young man was repairing his vehicle at a home on 139e Street in Saint-Georges.

    "For some unknown reason, he became trapped under his vehicle," said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Élizabeth Marquis-Guy.

    The man was taken to hospital, where his condition has since stabilized.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 14, 2024.

