Quebec man seriously injured after being run over by his own vehicle

A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries Thursday after being run over by his own vehicle in Saint-Georges, Beauce, about 100 kilometres south of Quebec City.

Police say they have reason to believe the incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. while the young man was repairing his vehicle at a home on 139e Street in Saint-Georges.

"For some unknown reason, he became trapped under his vehicle," said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Élizabeth Marquis-Guy.

The man was taken to hospital, where his condition has since stabilized.