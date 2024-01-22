Quebec man pleads guilty to threatening Justin Trudeau and François Legault
A Quebec man has pleaded guilty to uttering threats toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault in a series of online videos.
Prosecutor Geneviève Crépeau says Germain Lemay, 30, pleaded guilty to five charges today at the courthouse in Sherbrooke, Que.
Lemay admitted to uttering threats toward the two politicians in videos posted between July and September 2023, as well as making similar threats toward any police officer who came on his land and toward an employee of Quebec's workplace health and safety board.
He also pleaded guilty to making threats to burn, destroy or damage an office of the workplace health and safety board and to storing firearms improperly.
A trial on two other charges, pointing a firearm at a police officer and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, began today.
Quebec provincial police shot and wounded Lemay during an early morning raid on his Scotstown, Que., home on Sept. 27.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian filmmaker Norman Jewison, director of 'In the Heat of the Night’ and 'Moonstruck,' dead at 97
Norman Jewison, the acclaimed and versatile Canadian-born director whose Hollywood films ranged from Doris Day comedies and 'Moonstruck' to social dramas such as the Oscar-winning 'In the Heat of the Night,' has died at age 97.
Newfoundland and Labrador Cabinet Minister Derrick Bragg has died
Derrick Bragg, a Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador provincial cabinet minister, has died, Premier Andrew Furey announced Monday.
Most Canadians voting for Liberals to stop Conservatives from winning: poll
Most Canadians who plan on voting for the Liberal party are more motivated to stop the Conservatives from winning the election rather than endorsing the party's vision and leader, according to a new poll released on Monday.
'Allure' the manatee returns to the wild after being caught in fishing lure
A manatee found with a fishing lure hooked to her has been released back into Florida waters after a yearlong rehabilitation at a local zoo.
Police lay 96 criminal charges after 52 stolen vehicles recovered in Ontario
Investigators laid 96 criminal charges after recovering 52 vehicles worth more than $3.2 million stolen in Ontario.
Do humans need to hibernate, too? What the research shows
Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.
U.S., British militaries team up again to bomb sites in Yemen used by Iran-backed Houthis
The U.S. and British militaries bombed multiple sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Monday, the second time the two allies have conducted coordinated retaliatory strikes on an array of the rebels' missile-launching capabilities, several U.S. officials said.
Scotland’s oldest tartan, found in a peat bog, has been recreated and is now available to buy
Textile designers and tartan experts have banded together to recreate the oldest piece of Scottish tartan for modern production, allowing fans of the famed plaid to wear a piece of history.
Canada to reduce the number of international study permits by 35 per cent: Miller
Canada will reduce the number of international student permits by 35 per cent next year as part of a temporary two-year cap on foreign enrollment, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced Monday morning.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
One person sent to hospital after suspect carrying a machete in Toronto
At least one person is injured after a masked suspect was reportedly seen carrying a machete in a Toronto neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.
-
New email prompts request for another Ontario Greenbelt review
A newly-surfaced internal email is prompting the Ontario New Democratic Party to ask for another review into the Doug Ford government’s decision to open up the Greenbelt for development.
-
Police urge drivers to 'use caution' after wild turkey snarls traffic in Scarborough
Toronto police are urging people to “use caution when driving” in northwest Scarborough after receiving reports of a wild turkey walking on the road.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP say man wanted on provincewide warrant is dead
A Halifax man wanted on a provincewide warrant has been found dead.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador Cabinet Minister Derrick Bragg has died
Derrick Bragg, a Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador provincial cabinet minister, has died, Premier Andrew Furey announced Monday.
-
Man allegedly stole more than $60K in jewelry from N.S. pawn shop
The Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a man who allegedly stole more than $60,000-worth of jewelry from a Cole Harbour pawn shop on Friday.
London
-
London, Ont. mother seeks funding to buy wheelchair accessible van for teen son suffering from rare disorder
Mason Christiaens was born blind, but the 14 year old has never allowed his vision to get in the way of enjoying life. But on May 7, 2023, Mason woke up with his lower extremities paralyzed.
-
'Sometimes I want a nice greasy burger': New Odd Burger outlet at Western University is first vegan eatery at a Canadian university
The grills have been fired up and the salad has been tossed at the first vegan fast food eatery at a Canadian university campus.
-
'My heart is empty without Aislinn here': Sentencing hearing for dad found guilty in newborn death
It was an emotional day at the sentencing hearing of a London, Ont. man found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the death of his newborn daughter.
Northern Ontario
-
One person killed in snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 20-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene of a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon on trail L 123 in Opasatika Township.
-
Suspect in custody following incident in Timmins
The Timmins Police Service got a call Monday morning after 9 o'clock about an incident underway on Sixth Avenue, forcing the surrounding area to be blocked off to traffic.
-
OPP stop northern Ont. driver twice for speeding within an hour -- the second time for stunt driving
The second time definitely wasn’t the charm for a driver in West Nipissing caught speeding twice on the same day late last week.
Calgary
-
Defence lawyer questions woman's memory of alleged sexual assault at Calgary trial
A defence lawyer for the man accused of sexually assaulting seven women in Calgary has challenged a woman's memory of what happened on the day of her alleged attack.
-
Four people charged in death of Calgary woman Tara Miller
Four people are facing charges in connection with the death of a Calgary woman whose body was found near Okotoks last year.
-
Calgary grandmother planning to spoil grandchildren with lottery win
A Calgary grandmother says she wants to help out her family with the $1-million prize she won in a lottery last month.
Kitchener
-
Three people wanted for armed robbery at Kitchener pharmacy
Police are looking for three suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Kitchener pharmacy.
-
Bedsheet loop was inside Timi Gusak’s cell before his suicide, inquest hears
An inquest began Monday into the death of Timi Gusak who was charged with sexually assaulting three young girls in Waterloo Region.
-
'This is Kitchener history': Antique snowmobile restored
A Durham, Ont. man has restored and restarted a piece of Kitchener’s history – an antique snowmobile.
Vancouver
-
Impact to SkyTrain not expected despite transit strike: TransLink CEO
SkyTrain service is not expected to be shut down by striking transit workers, according to TransLink's CEO.
-
Police watchdog wants review of B.C. officer's punishment for sexual advances
B.C.'s police complaint commissioner has ordered a review into how an officer was disciplined for misconduct, saying it didn't fit the seriousness of allegations that he made inappropriate sexual advances.
-
Talks fail to avert Vancouver transit strike, halting bus and SeaBus service
Metro Vancouver has been left without most bus services and SeaBus after weekend talks between transit supervisors and the Coast Mountain Bus Company broke down without a deal.
Edmonton
-
Corey Perry signs 1-year deal with Oilers
Forward Corey Perry has agreed to a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Monday.
-
Death of woman in Edmonton prompts homicide investigation
A woman was found dead northwest of downtown Edmonton Sunday afternoon and homicide detectives have been brought in to investigate.
-
Mediation over between city and library workers; union to discuss striking
City of Edmonton and Edmonton Public Library employees will discuss striking after seeing what they describe as a "lack of commitment" from the city during contract negotiations.
Windsor
-
'Senseless act': Friends and coworkers mourn loss of homicide victim
One man is dead and another person in custody while police maintain two crime scenes in Belle River and LaSalle.
-
Charge withdrawn against Freedom Convoy supporter arrested at Ambassador Bridge blockade
A charge has been withdrawn against a Freedom Convoy supporter arrested at the Ambassador Bridge blockade almost two years ago.
-
Windsor police sergeant demoted after pleading guilty to discreditable conduct
A veteran member of the Windsor Police has been demoted after pleading guilty to two counts of discreditable conduct under the Ontario Police Services Act.
Regina
-
'Memories are so fresh': Looking back at Corner Gas, 20 years after its debut
It may be two decades since Corner Gas graced television screens for the first time. However, series creator Brent Butt says the memories from the set are still fresh in his mind.
-
Sask. teachers stage second one-day strike, province 'disappointed' with latest job action
Teachers in Saskatchewan are back on the picket lines Monday as part of a second one-day walk off within a week.
-
Sask. woman left waiting 10 months and counting for cancer scan
A Saskatchewan woman is highlighting the dire state of breast cancer screening in the province.
Ottawa
-
Former Ottawa teacher sentenced to 2 years in prison for sex crimes against students
Rick Watkins, who was also known as Rick Despatie, was found guilty in September on four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual interference, two counts of criminal harassment and one count of sexual exploitation.
-
City of Ottawa considering cutting idling bylaw limit from 3 minutes to 1
Seventeen years after enacting its idling control bylaw, the City of Ottawa is looking at making it tougher and staff are seeking input from the public.
-
Ottawa police looking to identify 3 suspects in connection with assault
Ottawa police are asking the public to help identify three suspects after a resident was assaulted in an apartment complex along Meadowlands Drive.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers stage second one-day strike, province 'disappointed' with latest job action
Teachers in Saskatchewan are back on the picket lines Monday as part of a second one-day walk off within a week.
-
James Smith inquest: RCMP officer refutes allegations that police overlooked 911 calls
An inquest into Canada’s worst mass stabbing called an RCMP officer back to the stand to address allegations that police overlooked key evidence.
-
'I was surprised': Blazing meteor caught on Sask. home security camera
It's regular early morning practice for Paul Senger to check his home security camera footage. But on Wednesday something caught his eyes - a bright ball of light streaking across the sky over Lloydminster.