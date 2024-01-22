MONTREAL
    Quebec man pleads guilty to threatening Justin Trudeau and François Legault
    A Quebec man has pleaded guilty to uttering threats toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault in a series of online videos.

    Prosecutor Geneviève Crépeau says Germain Lemay, 30, pleaded guilty to five charges today at the courthouse in Sherbrooke, Que.

    Lemay admitted to uttering threats toward the two politicians in videos posted between July and September 2023, as well as making similar threats toward any police officer who came on his land and toward an employee of Quebec's workplace health and safety board.

    He also pleaded guilty to making threats to burn, destroy or damage an office of the workplace health and safety board and to storing firearms improperly.

    A trial on two other charges, pointing a firearm at a police officer and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, began today.

    Quebec provincial police shot and wounded Lemay during an early morning raid on his Scotstown, Que., home on Sept. 27.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2024. 

