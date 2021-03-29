MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police confirmed Monday that the body found Saturday afternoon by Vermont police officers on the shores of Lake Champlain is indeed that of Pierre Dunnigan, a 62-year-old resident of Bromont.

He had been missing since last Wednesday when he went kite surfing on Lake Champlain in Venise-en-Québec, in the Montérégie region.

Vermont police officers located the unconscious man and his sail. An autopsy on the body is scheduled for early this week.

American police had been informed of the Sûreté du Québec's search as Lake Champlain straddles the Canada/US border.

Pierre Dunnigan was last seen at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on the ice of Lake Champlain in Venise. His car was located in the parking lot of the municipal wharf.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2021.