Quebec man convicted of murder in Peru believed to be living near Montreal

The mother of a Quebec man who was murdered in Peru says her son's killer is on the run.

It's believed Philippe Truchon has fled the South American country and is now living on the South Shore of Montreal. He was convicted of killing his friend, Jonathan Raymond in 2017.

On Wednesday, no one answered the door when CTV News visited the apartment building where Truchon was allegedly hiding out.

A source told Noovo Info that Truchon is in Boucherville, Que., after fleeing Peru. According to La Presse, that's where Truchon was convicted of killing Raymond.

Raymond's mother, Diane La Barre, says she wants justice so she can grieve for her son.

"Every time something new comes up in this case," she said. "We relive what's been happening for seven years."

Truchon was supposed to serve 20 years in Peru but was out on appeal when he fled the country. It appears Canadian authorities are aware of what's going on.

The Longueuil police service says it's the RCMP that is handling the file. The Mounties said it does not comment on investigations being conducted by other countries.

La Barre says she's unsure how she would respond if she saw Truchon in public.

One legal expert says there is not much authorities in Canada can do.

"The matter is quite simple. A crime was committed in a foreign country. The person, in one way or the other, left the foreign country and it doesn't seem like the foreign country wants him back so Canada can't do anything," said lawyer Steven Slimovitch.

He says it's really up to Peru.

"In order for Canada to do something, they need a formal request by what we call the requesting state," he explained. "In this case, they have to ask the minister in Ottawa to arrest the individual and then proceed with the extradition."

The federal justice department did not respond to a request for comment from CTV News.

Meanwhile, La Barre says she just wants her son's killer to be returned to prison and serve out his time.