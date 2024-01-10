Quebec man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend facing new charges

New criminal charges have been laid against a Montreal-area private trainer after a second complainant has come forward with allegations of assault.

Last week, Laury Choinière alleged that her ex-boyfriend, Yan-Phillipe Leduc, 27, assaulted her on Dec. 30 at his apartment in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore. He was arrested at the scene and charged with assault by choking, assault causing bodily harm, breach of conditions and forcible confinement.

On Wednesday, Noovo Info reported that Leduc is facing new charges in relation to complainant Sabryna Germain for alleged events that happened between Aug. 6 and 13.

Leduc was set to appear at a bail hearing Wednesday, but the case was postponed to Jan. 25 at the Brossard courthouse.

