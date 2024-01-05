Montreal-area woman speaks out about domestic violence after brutal attack

WARNING: This story contains graphic details of domestic violence.

Days after surviving a brutal assault, Laury Choinière is speaking out about domestic violence to help women in similar situations.

Her mother, Julie Choinière, posted photos on Facebook showing what she looked like before and after the attack and to demand justice.

Speaking to CTV News on Friday, Laury, 21, said she hopes other women in abusive relationships don't ignore the warning signs and to take action.

"Before it's too late, be firm, say no, speak up, seek help," she said with her mother by her side in an interview. "Do not say the person will change because that's never the case."

On Dec. 30, the 21-year-old from Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore, says she was at her ex's apartment when "the horror started" and an argument over their relationship allegedly took a violent turn. She explained that they were together for several months but recently their relationship was on and off.

"I really saw my life flash by. I thought I was going to die," she said.

In her Facebook post, her mother described how she was shocked to see what had happened to her daughter.

"I didn't recognize my own daughter when I arrived at the hospital!" she wrote in a post on Facebook, which has been shared more than 3,000 times.

"We always think it just happens on the other side or on TV! But when the phone rings at 5:30 in the morning and you see your daughter on FaceTime, well, your heart stops!" she wrote in another social media post.

Longueuil police confirmed that they were called to a home on Colomb Street on Dec. 30 at around 5:30 a.m. to respond to a report of domestic violence.

The suspect, 27-year-old Yan-Phillipe Leduc, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody pending his next court appearance on Jan. 10. He was charged with assault by choking, assault causing bodily harm, breach of conditions and forcible confinement.

He was known to police, spokesperson Mélanie Mercille said.

Court records show that on Feb. 2, 2022, Leduc was sentenced to three years of probation including community service after pleading guilty to assault and criminal harassment charges in what Noovo Info confirmed was another case of domestic violence.

Laury said it's in her nature to help people and she thought she could turn things around.

"I was brought up to forgive people, to help people and to help people become a better person, a better version of themselves," she said, adding that the attack will likely have lasting impacts.

"I'm going to be aware of every man, of course," she said. "The trust in other men will be hard to [regain]."

She said she's going to seek therapy to cope with the emotional effects of the attack.

A friend has also set up an online fundraiser for Laury to help her "recover emotionally, mentally and physically without financial stress."