GRANBY -- A 38-year-old man from Granby, about 85 km southeast of Montreal, has been arrested on allegations he made threats against minority groups and incited hate online.

The accused is appearing in court Tuesday afternoon.

Granby police said they were tipped off Sunday by a person who spotted the accused's hateful posts on social media.

Police aren't revealing the man's name because he has yet to be charged, but according to a La Presse investigation, he is Valentin Auclair.

The report said a Quebec philosophy teacher came across Auclair's posts on a Russian social media site.

The posts included images promoting Aryan white supremacy and hateful comments about Jews, Muslims and other minority groups.

Police say they opened an investigation Sunday after they received the tip, and arrested the man at his home early Monday evening. He met with investigators Monday night.

The accused faces at least one charge of hate speech. Police say more charges will likely be laid when he appears in court.