MONTREAL -- Residents in Repentigny, a city north-east of Montreal, are creating a citizen’s committee to fight racial profiling in the area.

They argue the local police force routinely harasses black and Middle Eastern men, while engaging in racist behaviour and racial profiling.

The Centre for Research Action on Race Relations (CRARR) points out there has been an increasing number of individual complaints from people saying they have been profiled because of the colour of their skin.

This lead the Quebec Human Rights Commission to announce the need for a greater investigation into the problem of systemic racism.

“Repentigny is the backyard of the Premier of Quebec, François Legault. His riding comprises a part of Repentigny,” argued Fo Niemi, CRARR co-founder and executive director. “So, we're asking Mr. Legault, himself, to tend to his backyard.”

Niemi argues the recent diversity training that police officers in Repentigny received was “a disaster.”

He adds that, in recent months, 40 people signed a letter to Quebec Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Security Geneviève Guilbault asking her to review the protocols of police in Repentigny.

“[We also want to] develop new strategies to defend some of the people who were stopped, who were subjected to excessive force and criminal charges,” he said.

“There are issues that are so complex that we require all kinds of action on the part of authorities.”

CRARR insists it wants concrete action from Repentigny City Hall, as well as the provincial and federal governments.