Quebec Liberals to announce Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne candidate after Anglade's resignation

Interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) Marc Tanguay talks to the media as he arrives to a caucus meeting in Lac-Beauport, north of Quebec city, Tuesday January 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon. Interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) Marc Tanguay talks to the media as he arrives to a caucus meeting in Lac-Beauport, north of Quebec city, Tuesday January 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon.

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon