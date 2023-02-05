Quebec Liberals to announce Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne candidate after Anglade's resignation

The Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) will announce its candidate for Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne Monday morning, almost three months after Dominique Anglade announced her resignation as both party leader and representative for the riding.

Anglade had been elected in the southwest Montreal riding since 2015 before stepping down.

Interim QLP leader Marc Tanguay will announce the party's new candidate Monday at 10 a.m.

The Coalition avénir Québec (CAQ) announced their candidate, 21-year-old Victor Pelletier, last month.

On Oct. 3, Dominique Anglade won the riding with 36 per cent of the vote, against her closest Québec solidaire (QS) opponent, Guillaume Cliche-Rivard, who received 27 per cent of the vote. The CAQ finished third with just over 17 per cent of the vote.

Cliche-Rivard will run for QS in the riding once more.